What Donald Trump will do next in Ukraine-Russia negotiations is a mystery

Concessions will have to be made by both Ukraine and Russia for the war to come to an end but how heavy those concessions are will be a reflection on the values that are held dear by the West.

Security guarantees are welcome but whether or not the US stands by them is the big question. Previously seen as a reliable ally, under Donald Trump the US has become increasingly capricious on policy. Ukraine and indeed Europe’s future cannot be left to the fate of whichever policy advisor has Trump’s ear this week. The guarantees must hold.

Today the US President is promising US jets to help defend Ukraine if there is a deal to end the war, tomorrow he’ll be threatening to cut all US involvement.

The issue of how much land Ukraine will have to give up remains to be determined.

United States President Donald Trump makes remarks as he participates in a multilateral meeting with European leaders. PIC: Aaron Schwartz/PA Wire

One thing is for certain is that Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. Let’s not forget that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine, not the other way around. And Russia occupied and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 as well.

What is becoming crystalised is that Europe cannot continue to make defence a secondary consideration. All members of Nato need to increase defence spending.

The meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn’t quite the unedifying spectacle the previous encounter between the two at the Oval Office became.

Partly thanks to the presence of European leaders, who seem to have settled on a modus operandi when dealing with Trump. They allowed him to hold court and flattered him. No one dared challenge the US President. Instead they sought to appease him. The whole spectacle felt artificial, fit for a showman.