What exactly are all those who work in our bloated civil service doing? - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s in his 90s and his blue badge was due to expire at the end of last year. He asked if I would help with the online renewal, and submitted it at the beginning of December, with what we both thought was plenty of time to spare.

And here we are, eight months on, with no sign of the new permit. I’ve emailed the DVLA every month to ask what’s happening and get an automated reply straight back, saying my query will be dealt with as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hasn’t been, so I’ve called every month as well. Guess what? A recorded message saying they will deal with my query as quickly as possible.

A blue badge parking spot.

I’ve also written a letter, but so far haven’t received a reply, which isn’t surprising because if they can’t be bothered to read an email or pick up a phone, the likelihood of somebody sitting down to actually write something seems pretty remote.

Meanwhile, this is causing a serious inconvenience for a gentleman who prizes his independence in still being able to get about, but needs to park in a disabled space when he goes to the supermarket, because his mobility is limited.

He’s too honest to use the out-of-date badge, so parks in an unreserved space farther away and struggles. Often, one of his many friends helps out by doing the driving instead, dropping him at the door. Grateful though he is, that makes him feel less independent, which he doesn’t like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But faceless bureaucracies like the DVLA don’t seem to realise there are real-world consequences of their failure to complete what should be a simple and routine task like a badge renewal.

To a mindset like that, he’s just another name on another online form, not a real person whose everyday life is being made more difficult than it needs to be by institutional inefficiency.

Every time I’ve emailed or called, I visualise any number of other people around the country doing exactly the same and having an identical sense of frustration and annoyance at being unable to get any meaningful response.

It isn’t only the DVLA. I mentioned this saga to another friend, an accountant, who laughed mirthlessly and said if I thought they were bad, I should try getting hold of anybody at the Inland Revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Same story. If he joins one of the interminable phone queues to speak to somebody, he can be hanging on for an hour and sometimes the system just cuts him off without warning.

The sluggishness that any of us experience when dealing with government departments such as these made last week’s figures about the growth in the civil service especially jaw-dropping. It is the largest it has been in 20 years.

As of the end of March, there are 549,660 civil servants, a rise of 7,000 compared to the same time last year. And they got a five per cent pay rise during that period, higher than the 3.6 per cent award given to nurses.

What are they all doing? Unlike nurses, they’re obviously not rushed off their feet. They’re not picking up the phone or answering emails at the DVLA or the Inland Revenue, that’s for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps there’s a clue in the analysis of the growth in numbers by the Institute for Government think tank, which found that 75 per cent of civil servants are in management roles, compared with 60 per cent a decade ago.

In other words, the system is top-heavy, with lots of people on big salaries pointing at underlings and issuing instructions but too few at the sharp end to deal with useful tasks.

One of the complaints that most of us have about officialdom these days is that nothing seems to work properly. Things don’t get done without us having to badger and persist, and it takes an age for anything to happen even if it is an apparently straightforward matter.

The vast and bloated bureaucracy that is the civil service offers an answer to why this has become the norm. It is cumbersome and slow-moving, more preoccupied with its own importance and hierarchies than in serving the public that pays its wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sort of inefficiency displayed by the DVLA or Inland Revenue simply wouldn’t be tolerated in the private sector.