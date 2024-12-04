What it’s really like going for your first chemotherapy session as a cancer patient - Robert Minton-Taylor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I feel like a being from another planet. Like one of those humanoid Borgs from Star Trek Voyager TV series. I only wish Captain Kathryn Janeway could come to my rescue.

I’m so tired that I have gone past feeling tired. I’m brain fogged, have pins and needles at the extremities of my fingers and toes and cramp. I try to read but my attention span is that of a gnat. I revert to watching ‘Yorkshire Air 999’, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance TV series. I console myself that I look in better shape than the patients being saved by the helicopter medical teams.

We cancer sufferers have a resigned look. We all know what we are going through, but we don’t talk about our individual conditions. We take our seats with quiet dignity and patience on the Haematology and Oncology Day Unit (HODU) at Airedale Hospital, Steeton, West Yorkshire or on board the mobile cancer treatment units provided by the charity ‘Hope for Tomorrow.’

Robert Minton-Taylor, 76, is a former journalist, turned public relations practitioner and university lecturer.

Once we are seated and the drips are up we are reading novels, magazines, newspapers, browsing mobile phones - anything to take our minds off the two to four hour chemotherapy sessions. We get tea or coffee and biscuits. It’s all very civilised.

You know the new arrivals because they have hair. The more seasoned of us look compassionately on those that are not quite sure where to go, where to sit or what to ask. We look and smile sympathetically at the ‘newbies’ because we had the same fears at the start of our treatment.

My first visit to HODU reminded me of my first day at secondary school. There’s so many unfamiliar faces that it feels daunting and scary. So many drips, so many bags of saline solution, chemo and steroid tablets and antibiotics. It’s all a bit disconcerting.

My treatment is a three-weekly intravenous chemotherapy session through a PICC line – a long plastic tube that goes into a vein in your arm and ends in a large vein above the heart and a weekly ‘flush out’ that helps keep the tube open and sterile.

You marvel at the oncology staff, they are so calm, collected and compassionate that you want to hug them.

In addition, I have daily hormone tablets backed-up by a three-monthly hormone injection. This is designed to help remove the ‘fertile ground’ on which the cancer grows. I also take steroid tablets and a daily high dose of calcium and weekly another calcium drug for my fragile bones because I am at risk of Metastatic Spinal Cord Compression (MSCC).

There is no cure for cancer. If you are free from it, you’re technically in remission. It can come back, but many men can ensure they have years more to live by getting themselves checked by their GP.

Amy Rylance, assistant director of health improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, has issued a timely warning: “One in eight men will get prostate cancer. We know that men over 50 — or over 45 if you're Black or have a family history of prostate cancer — are all at higher risk of getting the disease.

“In Yorkshire and the North East 6,376 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. Sadly, more than one in four of these men are diagnosed when their disease has spread and can't be cured. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, but there is currently no screening programme for the disease.

“That's why we're funding TRANSFORM, Prostate Cancer UK's £42m trial designed to find the best ways to screen men for the disease that takes 12,000 lives every year.

“Prostate cancer often has no symptoms in its earlier, more treatable stages, so it’s crucial for a man to understand his own risk.”

Rylance urges men to use Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘30 second Risk Checker’ https://prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker because she says, “The earlier you catch prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat it.”

A few years ago passengers standing at specially adapted bus shelters in city centres were regaled with the sound of a man coughing before a woman’s voice recommended a visit to their GP. It was a highly creative campaign targeted at young women to get them to persuade their fathers, grandfathers and uncles to get checked for signs of lung cancer.

So perhaps a charity, local health authority or a group of GP surgeries could invest in a mobile unit to visit towns, villages and football stadiums offering health checks for men including blood tests for prostate cancer.