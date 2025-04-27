What next for steelmaking as materials arrive to save British Steel blast furnaces?

The arrival of raw material to operate British Steel’s blast furnaces in Scunthrope will be a huge relief to all those who work there with thousands of jobs being put on the line by Chinese owner Jingye. But saving blast furnaces was about more than just jobs but about steel security in this country.

The supplies of blast furnace coke, iron ore pellets and fines will sustain steelmaking at Scunthorpe for the coming months into the summer.

While the Government is to be commended for preventing the closure of British Steel’s remaining blast furnaces in Scunthorpe, attention must now turn to secure the future of steelmaking long-term.

British Steel cannot lurch from one crisis to another with the Government having to intervene at the 11th hour.

Workers at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Ministers seizing control of British Steel was a truly unprecedented move but it is now a question of what next for steelmaking in this country. It can’t just be left to wither.

The closure of the plant would have left Britain as the only G20 country without the ability to make primary steel. That is not somewhere Britain wants to be in an increasingly volatile world.

Allowing for the site in Scunthorpe to be turned into a re-rolling facility of imported steel from China would have left the country exposed.

Rather the emphasis needs to be on placing Britain at the forefront of steel supply.