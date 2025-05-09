What next for the Government as Labour suffers a bloody nose at polls? - Ismail Mulla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as such, the results do not paint a pretty picture for Sir Keir Starmer and his Labour Government.

Ploughing on regardless could prove dangerous for Labour. But at the same time, it cannot afford a Parliament of inaction.

To an extent, the Government’s approach is understandable. Fix the issues that it inherited, especially when it comes to balancing the books, and then look at delivering change for the better.

But what was promised during the general election last year was ‘Change’, not ‘Change if the books look alright’ or ‘Change at some point down the line’.

Yes, there has been change from consecutive chaotic Conservative governments. The fact that few are even talking about the Tories is an indictment in itself. The party faces the real danger of slipping away into obscurity, especially if Reform UK continues to grow.

However, people care less about probity and more about their own situation. We all see life through our own lens. Even when looking at standards displayed by politicians, we judge them by our values.

And what people yearn for is ‘Change for the better’. Everything from the economy to immigration boils down to how people feel that their lives have been made worse. They don’t want austerity 2.0.

That’s the paradox for this Government. When the economy is in a state, you need to rein in public spending and raise taxes. That just emphasises the need to grow the economy. Growth not just for the sake of growth but growth that delivers tangible benefits within the community.

As Ros Jones, who was re-elected for a fourth term as Labour Mayor of Doncaster, says: “I think the people, the working man and woman and businesses want the national government to listen and listen to them properly, and take this great country forward.

“What I’m saying to Keir is this, he needs to listen and take action - but also remember they’ve been in government a short length of time.

“We’ve got to drive places like Doncaster forward, Keir’s got to drive the country forward and deliver economic growth so all can prosper.”

The Mayor of Doncaster is right to hit out at the PM after her majority was cut to less than 700 votes, pointing out national insurance rises, cuts to winter fuel payments and welfare reforms landing badly with the electorate.

She said that the results demonstrated “that they need to be listening to the man, woman and businesses on the street, and actually deliver for the people, with the people”.

Sir Keir Starmer and his inner-circle would do well to heed that advice. Labour’s massive majority in Parliament was not built on enthusiasm for its offer. Rather it was true blue Tory voters staying away and other voters opting for Starmer’s Labour but with a nosepeg firmly clamped on.

The PM has prided himself on running a tight ship. Ruthlessly jettisoning dissenting voices, in favour or what he called the “highest quality candidates”. Yet there was a Labour source briefing against a lot of the Parliamentary Labour Party. Blaming them for a lack of campaigning.

Perhaps it's not their inability to sell but rather what they’re being asked to sell that was the issue.

Further briefings would only serve to alienate the MPs that it needs to mobilise grassroots support.

The Government might be proved correct in getting the unpopular decisions out of the way early on but if it is unable to deliver improvements then it will pay a hefty price. There is a risk that the smell could stick.

And the Reform UK party is no longer a spectator on the sidelines. The upstarts are a very real threat at the ballot box. Traditional Tory voters have an alternative. Red Wall voters have an outlet to send a message to the Government.

What remains to be seen is how Reform will fare now that it does have its hands on levers of power in Greater Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire, as well as various councils across the country.