What next for the marine environment following the North Sea tanker crash?
The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate says jet fuel it was carrying has been released into the sea.
This is a major worry with wildlife experts already warning that it could have a devastating impact on the marine environment.
The wildlife of the Yorkshire coast is of huge importance. Not only for the ecosystem but also for cultural and economic reasons. People only need to look at the Puffin colony on the majestic Bempton Cliffs to understand just how precious sea life is in this part of the world.
It is staggering that the Environment Secretary Steve Reed has not even issued a statement let alone made a trip North to listen to the concerns of the environmentalists. This needs his and the Government’s full attention.
Local wildlife trusts are rightly concerned about the impact of pollution from the two vessels on a range of species.
People in this part of the world are acutely aware of the harm that can come to wildlife with the mass die-off of crustaceans on the coastline from Hartlepool to Whitby between October and December 2021 fresh in their minds.
Official investigations initially pointed the finger at a natural algae bloom, before independent research suggested a toxin was to blame.
It is therefore imperative that the clean-up operation from this crash is quick but thorough. The Government must also ensure a rigorous monitoring regime over the next few years to identify any threats to marine life.