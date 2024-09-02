What the Government must do to help people avoid falling into debt - Richard Lane

At StepChange, we were pleased to see the commitment to press ahead with reform of how the private rented sector works. With multiple rental crisis hotspots across West Yorkshire, as shown in Rightmove’s latest rental index report, it is no surprise that our own research shows that private renting is closely associated with a whole range of debt problems and money worries. A safe secure home should be the foundation of our lives, yet the high cost of rents, combined with the fact that many landlords move to eviction rather than supporting tenants with rent arrears, has created a toxic and anxious environment for too many tenants who are now unable to rely on this basic need.

Private tenants are massively over-represented amongst those who come to StepChange for help, so we see the sector’s problems play out every day - with the impacts becoming much worse in recent years. This is a direct result of the decline in the availability of affordable housing, combined with the higher cost of living that many households have simply found impossible to absorb without incurring debt problems. With more and more people on less secure incomes privately renting, it’s a sector that’s no longer fit for purpose, so reforming it, along with the commitment to build more homes, is a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We must also address the threat of landlords immediately resorting to eviction when tenants fall behind on their rent. StepChange has proposed a new Tenancy Support Duty, requiring landlords to signpost tenants to free advice, provide time to access support and make reasonable attempts to agree an affordable repayment plan, reflecting some of the best practice we see in the social rented sector and for mortgage providers.

Richard Lane is chief client officer at StepChange.

It's also good to see the new Government thinking long term through introducing Bills on employment, energy, and pensions – all of which have a huge influence on the likelihood and extent to which people may end up experiencing problem debt. It’s shocking that many people in work still can’t avoid falling into debt just to pay for the essentials, and that many people who have worked all their lives may find themselves without sufficient pension provision to avoid hardship in retirement. A focus on not just security in work but ensuring workers can make ends meet must be a key focus for this government over the coming years.

The transition to clean, cheap energy has the potential to be of huge benefit to household finances in the long term, as well as reducing the risk of a repeat of the sharp energy price shocks that have tipped so many people into debt recently. But people are also struggling now with unprecedented energy arrears - over £3bn - caused by the energy price shock and continuing high prices. We hope to see the Government and Ofgem work to support those who cannot affordably repay arrears with fair options including write-off where needed and by introducing a new social energy tariff as soon as possible.

These Bills are important and necessary in securing better outcomes for citizens in the future, and we welcome them. Of course, they don’t fully help us solve today’s pressing problems – it will still be necessary for the Government to intervene in tactical, targeted ways to help people cope with living costs and prevent, and ultimately reduce, the likelihood and incidence of problem debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, we want to work with the new government on their financial inclusion strategy - to ensure households with low incomes can afford all of life’s expenses without falling in debt, ensuring credit products don’t draw people into financial difficulty and helping people build financial resilience.