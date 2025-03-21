What was the point of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s new logo? - Olga Matthias

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interest, or, more accurately, dismay, was stirred by a new logo. Taking centre-stage in publicity that is possibly best avoided, a spate of ridicule has emerged, reaching beyond local press to national as well. That’s one way of arriving on people’s radar.

The Combined Authority defended its decision, stating it was the most cost-effective way to represent its services. Apparently this logo was designed to draw on our natural landscape and regional heritage. In its report the authority says: "The brandmark has been developed to celebrate our region’s heritage and rurality with an innovative twist, reflecting our economic growth narrative. The lines interlock to show the connectivity between communities, creating a chequered centre that serves as a nod to our dedicated policing, fire and crime services."

That’s a lot of heavy lifting for the four squiggly lines which make up the logo. As a region we may well prefer to be known for more substantial things, such as a good place to live, work, bring up children. A few iconic associations with the area readily spring to mind - York Minster, the Yorkshire Rose, Dales, terrier or pudding, even.

David Skaith is the Mayor for York and North Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

At £31,860 the cost is lower than the budgeted £45,000 and unsurprisingly the authority uses this as justification for the spend, saying: "This is a lower cost than allocated and therefore it is anticipated that the total cost on the rebrand will be lower than budgeted". Given that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority spent £13,038 on their logo, it might be argued the budgeting wasn’t as sharp as it could be in York and North Yorkshire, especially when Mayor Skaith claims to be dedicated to ensuring value for money. Also unsurprisingly, both Conservative and Lib Dem politicians have raised objections to the spending, and to the logo itself, with criticisms highlighting the Yorkshire Rose is significant by its absence. There is even a petition he pay for the logo himself. So far, so predictable, in politics.

As a professor of operations management, the theories of organisational effectiveness and enhanced performance are ingrained. Moreover, prior to academia, I spent decades advising major corporates on business performance optimisation. There are ways to do things, and, inevitably, ways not to.

Most organisations have a logo. The primary function is brand association - a distinctive mark, easily recognisable, associated with a particular entity, creating trust and an emotional/cognitive connection. A good logo encapsulates organisational purpose (think FedEx, with an arrow embedded between the E and X, subliminally signalling speed and accuracy), building branding, highlighting organisational effectiveness. The commissioning of this new logo does not stand up to scrutiny under either of these ‘purpose’ banners.

Yet, there was already a logo. Founded on February 1, 2024, the authority’s logo was created by staff. As a unifying gesture, this was an excellent action. Staff inclusion is vital for a well-functioning organisation and an inspired way of creating cohesion rapidly. Interestingly this original logo omitted the Yorkshire Rose, yet caused no furore. For the general public the brand creation had begun. As a strategic tool it was beginning to do its work.