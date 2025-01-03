What we can do to prevent a repeat of the Sara Sharif tragedy - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I start this column with my personal reflections of a recent matter that broke my heart though I did not have the privilege of knowing this angel. So here goes.

Dear Sara, sweet little girl, I wanted to share my deep sadness over your young life cut short so brutally, and that too, by people who should have had your best interest at heart. I am sorry we failed to protect you. I am sorry the safeguards to offer you the safety, love and protection failed badly. I am sorry the religious community did not step up to shield you. I am sorry the local neighbourhood and community, and your city failed you. I am sorry this whole country which is advanced and supposed to be caring failed you very badly.

We could have and should have protected you from harm. We could have and should have allowed you to blossom into the musician you wanted to be. We should have and could have given you the chance to live your dreams without fear of harm and disrespect.

A photo issued by Surrey Police of Sara Sharif, 10, at school. PIC: Surrey Police/PA Wire

I am sorry beautiful Sara Sharif for not protecting you as we should have. Rest in peace little princess wherever you are you are free from the people who let you down.

It is hard to put into words the shame many of us will feel as her brief life unfolded each time we heard the reports of how she was treated. I do not wish to repeat the brutality inflicted on this child but if we cannot protect our children how can we say we are a civilised and caring society.

There are real questions that need to be asked, and hard lessons to learn. We also need a joined up safeguarding system as time after time a child is killed by those who should be looking after them. The human spirit has the power to be kind beyond words, yet we are reminded of acts of unspeakable behaviour.

I hope the fate of this little girl will serve to make us all take responsibility, even if we are not in proximity where injustice occurs it is not acceptable to be a bystander, there is no defence to say we did not know.

I wonder if the sentence is going to be adequate punishment. Remorse does not come from incarceration but may be education and service can be a tool though a wicked heart is hard to mend. Nobody will doubt what happened to this child should never have happened and what is most unforgiveable is that this is not the only instance, there have been other young lives lost, children murdered by their parents.

In the context of Sara's tragic story, we must reflect on the broader role we all play in cultivating a compassionate society. At the core of our humanity is the capacity for kindness, empathy, and nurturing the potential that each individual holds. As a society, it is our collective duty to extend these values, especially towards the most vulnerable among us - our children.

It often requires more than just policies and systems; it demands a cultural ethos where every individual feels a personal responsibility towards the wellbeing of those around them. Imagine a world where our neighbourhoods are not just physical places but nurturing communities that protect and uplift each child, giving them the love and support necessary to thrive.

To achieve this, we must foster environments where people are encouraged to look out for one another. Schools, religious institutions, community centres and local government all need to play a proactive role in building robust networks of care and vigilance. When we see any form of distress or signs that something might be amiss, reaching out should be our first instinct - not just a responsibility, but a reflex born out of compassion.

Moreover, it is imperative that we teach our children the values of empathy and kindness from a young age. By doing so, we create a ripple effect that can transform our society into one that instinctively seeks to protect and nurture. Let us remember that each act of kindness, no matter how small, contributes to a larger tapestry of care that can encompass entire communities.

As we move into this new year, let us renew our commitments to acting with empathy and vigilance. We must be active participants in the societal structures that aim to support and protect.

We should advocate for better collaboration among all services dedicated to safeguarding our most precious resource - our children.

Let us honour Sara's memory by ensuring that her story inspires us to be ever more diligent in our collective responsibility to shield our youngest members from harm.

Let this be a year where we all strive to be the kind of society that upholds the humanity of every individual and rises unfailingly to protect those in our care.