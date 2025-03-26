What we can learn from the Yorkshire botanist who spread the seeds of Quakerism - Tim Gee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look a little further and you might find reference to the 19th century ‘gospel journeys’ he made to Australia, South Africa and Mauritius as well as Ireland, Scotland and Norway. But James Backhouse wasn’t an ordinary missionary. In line with the Quakerism of the time, he did not believe in water baptism, hymn-singing, recited prayers or the ‘Lords Supper’.

Instead he sought out people interested in ‘silent waiting worship’ a contemplative form of communion during which anyone might rise and offer ministry, if moved to do so by the Holy Spirit.

He was also sharply critical of colonial policy, especially the treatment of convicts in Australia and the taking of indigenous people’s lands without proper restitution.

Tim Gee is the General Secretary of the Friends World Committee for Consultation. PIC: Liberation Works

Clear-eyed about Christianity’s role in this, he called out preachers who were prejudiced towards the populations of the places they settled and mourned their failure to foster peaceful principles.

Invited to give the 2025 Backhouse Lecture, I sought out his memoir.

What startled me was not his achievements, nor his adventures, but his rich inner world, including insights we all could learn from.

First was his total faith that there is a divine plan and that all we mere mortals need to do is to attune ourselves inwardly with it, to understand what our role in life might be.

Second was an approach to prayer, understood not as something we do at a set time each day or through set words or actions, but rather a constant openness, as if the heart itself is an altar.

Third was a deep humility, seeing anything worth doing as coming from God and anything which leads to bad ends being a result of being distracted from our vocations.

Fourth, and most striking, was his conviction that in a simple gathered worship meeting an invisible baptising power is present, which he described as the “in-shining Light of Christ”.

I’m sure there are things Backhouse wouldn’t like about modern Quakerism. He was adamant for example that the diversity of gifts should not be confused with a diversity of beliefs.

Today international Quakerism is almost as diverse in theology and worship styles as it is possible to be.

In turn - critical as he was - I’m sure modern Quakers could point to ways that Backhouse was naïve about colonialism. The cordiality he paid colonial governors, could easily be read as cosiness.

Overall though, I read his life as a challenge. For those who see themselves as spiritual but are turned off by the mainstream church, can we experience an equivalent inward power, to that which is represented by the sacraments? Backhouse believed that it is not only possible, but necessary, and committed his life to proving it. I pray we might do so too.

