What’s the value of social care in this country if we’re unable to retain British workers?
Social care is in crisis, a fact that has been outlined by experts for many years. This is illustrated by the fact that the sector is finding it hard to recruit and retain staff.
The number of jobs in adult social care in England filled by British nationals has fallen by 85,000 since the pandemic.
The Government has previously said that it intends to end reliance on overseas recruitment in the sector but it’s hard to see how that’s going to be achieved in the short to medium term.
The only way that the social care sector can be weaned off overseas labour is by improving recruitment and retention.
There is clearly a need for carers who are British nationals. Frail and vulnerable people need carers who will not only understand their care needs but also be able to communicate with them. Poor language skills for instance could cause them further anxiety.
It’s easy to get misty-eyed about social care but it’s important to acknowledge that it is hard work. The question that needs to be tackled is why would someone work in a care home when there are jobs that are far easier with much better pay and working conditions?
It’s a point that transcends the care sector with all public sector workers feeling undervalued.
They need to be returned to their pedestal so that it is desirable to work in sectors such as adult social care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.