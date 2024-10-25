Where has it all gone wrong for Labour in such a short space of time? - Bill Carmichael

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you make this mistake you will invariably end up disappointed, because even the most enthusiastic and well meaning ministers will find that governing is hard, and a lot more difficult than shouting advice and criticism from the Opposition benches.

So, I feel sorry for my Labour supporting friends as their sunny optimism in the balmy days of July’s General Election has turned to chilly disillusionment even before the trees have fully shed their leaves.

To be honest, being the old sceptic that I am, I always expected this to happen, but the speed in which the honeymoon period soured into bitter recriminations from Labour’s most loyal supporters took even me by surprise.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves (left), Science Secretary Peter Kyle (centre) and Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrive in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Given the scale of the problems facing Labour, I gave the new government 12 to 18 months before disenchantment set in - but instead it has happened in the space of a few weeks.

Where did it all go wrong? If my postbag is anything to go by, the decision to take away the winter fuel allowance from 10 million pensioners was nothing short of a catastrophic strategic error that will dog Sir Keir Starmer’s administration for years to come.

Labour insist the government had no choice, given the fabled £22bn hole in the public finances left by the last Conservative government, but this is nonsense. Politics is all about choices and Labour could have easily decided to protect pensioners.

For example, shaving a few percentage points from the inflation-busting pay rises awarded to public sector workers could have provided more than enough money to maintain the winter fuel allowance.

But Labour decided that appeasing its paymasters in the public sector unions was more important than stopping pensioners from freezing to death.

By Labour’s own research this decision will lead to almost 4,000 unnecessary deaths of poor pensioners this winter. Labour MPs who voted for this cut should never be allowed to forget that fact.

Then came the great ‘freebie’ scandal, as Labour politicians, including Cabinet members and the Prime Minister, barged each other out the way in their unseemly eagerness to get their snouts in the trough for lots of ‘free’ stuff.

‘Free’ clothes, spectacles, luxury apartments, private boxes at Premier League football matches, and pop concert tickets - the list, and the naked avarice on show, was seemingly endless.

It is amazing how all the commitment to equality and social justice goes immediately out of the window when a free ticket for a Taylor Swift concert is on offer.

Then there is the scandal of illegal immigration, which has continued unabated under Labour, despite the clear will of the British people for some level of control to be imposed over our borders.

The current government dumped the Conservative’s Rwanda scheme, without having a clear idea what to put in its place, at just the precise moment when many European countries are considering ‘offshoring’ schemes that are very similar to the UK’s Rwanda plan.

As a result it seems increasingly unlikely that the government has the faintest idea of how to deal with this intractable problem.

And now we are braced for the forthcoming Budget from Chancellor Rachel Reeves next Wednesday, on October 30.

In recent weeks the Chancellor has learned a harsh lesson that the simplistic socialist solutions - just tax the rich more - are unlikely to work, or if they do they will only bring in a fraction of the money needed for increased public spending.

The wealthy are the most mobile sector of the population, and can simply up sticks and move to a more congenial tax jurisdiction if things get too tough. In fact if Ms Reeves squeezes the pips too hard she could well find that the government’s tax take actually goes down instead of up.

So the focus of the burden of increased taxes will inevitably fall on ordinary taxpayers, despite government promises not to increase the tax burden on “working people”, with specific pledges not to increase income tax rates, VAT and employee National Insurance.

But these promises are looking increasingly worthless. Many tax rises, whether they be employer National Insurance, fuel duty, or freezing income tax thresholds, will inevitably hit “working people”, at a time when the tax burden is already at its highest since 1948.