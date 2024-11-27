Where in the current Government is the John Prescott character? - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not just yours truly who had respect for Lord Prescott, with the King taking the time to issue a personal tribute.

Expressing his sympathy to the former politician’s family, King Charles said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Lord Prescott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember with great fondness his unique and indomitable character, as well as his infectious sense of humour.”

The King paid a warm personal tribute to Lord Prescott. PIC: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

Lord Prescott once wrote that while he was “not a raving loyalist,” he had “a lot of time for Charles.”

Back in 2015 he defended the then Prince of Wales’s right to “write as many damn letters as he likes”, saying the royal had “a lot to offer this country”.

His comments came after the Supreme Court upheld a ruling which paved the way for the publication of so-called “black spider” memos penned in 2004 and 2005 and sent by Charles to seven government departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Prescott wrote at the time: “Charles has an awful lot to offer this country. And if he wants to serve his subjects by helping young people into work, combating climate change and building sustainable communities, he can write as many damn letters as he likes.”

Talking of letters, Lord Prescott once fondly remembered how the then Prince of Wales had taken the time to send him a handwritten note when his mother had died. Gosh, how proud of her son must Mrs Prescott Snr have been?

His rise from failing the eleven-plus he desperately wanted to pass to leaving school with no qualifications and getting a job with the Merchant Navy to ending up at the very heart of the corridors of power was truly inspiring. Thinking aloud, what a film it would make.

His experience at sea pushed him towards trade unionism and he went into higher education via Ruskin College, Oxford and the University of Hull, from where he gained a degree in economics and economic history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these eight years at university it was his hairdresser wife Pauline’s wages that supported him and his growing political ambition; apparently she was out canvassing with him when eight months pregnant.

This, in a roundabout way, is what made John Prescot. His real-life experiences (working as a steward on a ship and being married to a hairdresser) are exactly what today’s career politicians are so short of.

We live in a world where increasingly the bland is leading the bland. Identikit clones go from doing the right degree at the right university to the right Westminster internships, following the footsteps of some dull MP who will doubtless have trodden the same path.

It was wrong of the BBC to mention Lord Prescott’s infidelity in its coverage of his life and death. He did wrong, owned up and said sorry. Going on to stay married to the lady who had been by his side throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, of course, it was no surprise. Like Sir Keir Starmer’s army, the nation’s broadcaster seems to have an increasingly snide side and it was an absolute joy to see Jeremy Clarkson point this out while being interviewed during last week’s farmers’ rally.

That same evening the BBC based itself in the affluent Gloucestershire town of Cirencester and spent time with a farmer who spoke about his £8m worth of assets from a farmhouse kitchen that could have graced a glossy magazine.

He was great and articulate and all the rest of it, but he wasn’t a typical small family farmer of the ilk that could have easily been found in pretty much any other county.

It would have been completely understandable if the reporter had been in Cirencester because it is home to the Royal Agricultural University - but there was no mention of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why couldn’t camera crews have been set up on a sheep farm in the Lake District or a family veg growers in Lincolnshire? Oh no, the BBC had to choose one of the most affluent corners of the country.

In Cornwall, two farmer’s daughters were suspended from school for wearing wellies in support of the protest.