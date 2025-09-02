Whiff of desperation about the Labour Government targeting landlords - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He broke the news to his tenants last week and two young couples – one of them with a daughter aged two – will soon have the worrying task of finding somewhere new to live in a market where fewer properties to let mean higher rents.

They’re sorry to be leaving. He’s an excellent landlord who charges fair rents, looks after his properties and has a friendly relationship with the people who live in them.

I have every sympathy with the tenants’ hunt for new homes. During my late teens and 20s, when I was renting flats before managing to get a foot on the property ladder, I had a bellyful of tramping around to view properties in search of somewhere decent and affordable to live, and it’s a whole lot harder and more expensive now than it was then.

For sale signs outside a block of flats. PIC: Rebekah Downes/PA Wire

Their landlord has taken the decision to sell up reluctantly, but sees no other option because all the noises coming from the government are that people who own properties are going to be walloped with new taxes in one way or another.

What appears most likely to affect him is the imposition of national insurance on rental income, a move likely to be announced in the forthcoming budget.

This is an idea that has been floating around Labour circles for several years, and it was reported last week that ministers believe levying NI at eight per cent would raise £2bn towards plugging the £40bn hole in the public finances.

The bill to most landlords would be a little over £1,000 a year, not a huge sum of money, but enough to make many consider selling up when it comes alongside the Renters’ Rights Bill, currently making its way through Parliament, which is likely to lead to disputes between property owners and tenants over what they pay.

But what really sticks in the throat of the landlord in Leeds is the government’s attitude towards people like him.

It is characterising rents as “unearned income”, which is insulting, implying as it does that landlords do nothing other than sit back and count the money as it rolls in.

No thought is given to the time, trouble and expense that good landlords go to in maintaining their properties. Nor is there any regard for those who have worked hard to build up assets to earn themselves an income, as well as providing homes.

Instead, we get the lazy cliché of viewing landlords as grasping fat cats. This is typical of the government, which has developed a nasty habit of caricaturing those it does not regard as its core supporters.

So farmers are viewed as immensely wealthy landowners who can be soaked for inheritance tax, and people who live in the countryside are rich, elderly Tories who had everything their own way for too long and will just have to swallow new houses being built on open land.

Now it’s the turn of landlords, and just as the government disregards the harm it is causing to the countryside, so it looks like ignoring the consequences of damaging the rental market.

It risks creating a housing crisis. About one in five adults lives in a privately rented property, and if the owners of them start selling up, their tenants will be left scrambling to find homes.

This is a dangerous road to travel when homelessness is at record levels, with one in every 160 people without a roof over their head, according to the charity Shelter.

The young, especially, will be hit hard. People in their 20s who are just getting started on a career commonly rent as they decide where to settle, move around to better jobs, or save for a place of their own.

If rents go up because the supply of properties is strangled by landlords quitting, this generation will find the prospect of owning a home receding even farther into the distance.

Aren’t these the very “working people” that the government professes to champion?

We could even end up with the painful irony of former rental properties going up for sale and being unaffordable for the people who used to live in them.

There is a whiff of desperation about targeting landlords. A government that has shied away from tackling the ballooning benefits bill now looks to a measure which will raise only a fraction of the sums it needs to find.