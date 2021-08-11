Whitby dolphins and what their presence means for marine environment – The Yorkshire Post says

Indeed, Captain Cook’s former haunt had more of the whiff of Florida about it as the creatures frolicked in the sun.

Their presence is in no small part a tribute to the conservationists – from Sir David Attenborough to the local campaign groups in Whitby and Scarborough – who have done so much to highlight the marine environment and the importance of not continuing to pollute it with plastic.

One of the diolphins spotted this week off Whitby's pier.

Such sea creatures will only survive and thrive off the Yorkshire coast if the waters remain clean and free of waste, and it is incumbent on us all, especially those fortunate enough to have witnessed this latest spectacle, to do what we can to see that it will not become a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

