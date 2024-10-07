Who are the good guys that we can support with our purchases? - Paul Hargreaves

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For almost 20 years, rigorous assessment processes have been evaluating companies, looking at their operations and their impact on workers, customers, the environment, and communities. Those achieving certification include Patagonia, the Jamie Oliver Group, and Ben & Jerry's. I love the idea of B Corps, but I have concerns for the future of the movement.

Excited by my company’s first few years as a B Corp, I wanted to encourage more businesses to become a force for good in the world, so I wrote a book; I called it Forces for Good. I know, genius. Unfortunately, whatever feeling I had of being pleased with myself dissipated with the realisation that if we are going to change the world for better, socially, and environmentally, then we also need to transform ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book two was titled, The Fourth Bottom Line. The first three bottom lines being the well-known motif of people, planet and profit; the fourth being the personal change required to transform better businesses to regenerative ones. It is not just about a new mindset, but about becoming people and leaders with more compassion, more heart, and more soul.

Paul Hargreaves is a speaker, author, CEO and B Corp Ambassador.

These are a few suggestions to get your business where you want it to be.

Encourage emotions within your business. That means leaders being vulnerable and expressing their own emotions too. It means giving space for others to be themselves. Yes, sometimes, it may feel like stuff isn’t getting done quickly enough and it will certainly be messier, but there will be a depth to what is happening that will always be more transformative for the future.

Create space and silence and try to move away from constant ‘productivity’. If you are lucky enough to have a quiet area within your building, then encourage people to have ‘time outs’. We have a short time of silence at the start of our meetings and take a few deep breaths which helps the brain be less dominant and the other parts of us come to the fore. By doing slightly less, we achieve more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put people first even when it hurts. Learn to lead with abundance and generosity. If we really believed that putting people and the planet first would lead to greater profits, we would sometimes make different decisions. That’s why I never liked the balancing of people, planet and profit, as when the pressure comes, the numbers always trump the other two. We have a rule within our business that in meetings, whatever type, we never talk about numbers first. If business leaders do that, then what do you think their people think is most important?

Your people’s purpose needs to relate to the company’s purpose. There’s a lot of talk about purpose these days, but that is often at a company level. What about helping the individuals within our company to discover their own purpose in life? Hopefully there is a connection between the two, but if not, it sometimes means they may leave. But this can actually be good for not just them, but for the business too.

And finally, engage and learn from nature – most of the answers are out there. Have meetings outdoors, encourage your people to get outside and set an example yourself. Immerse yourself in nature and nature will bring the answers and the change you need to see.