Who did Paula Vennells pick up her leadership skills from? - Daxa Patel

I always thought the person in charge of the top job reporting to a board was the person who had their finger on the pulse. She claimed not to have the technical knowledge or indeed the legal knowledge therefore, she trusted others to ‘steer’ her.

Any responsible leader will know that part of the reason they are paid the top salary is not because they sound posh, but because the buck stops with them and because they are good decision makers, they have integrity and are honest. They should also know the difference between right or wrong.

Almost 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongfully convicted of theft and fraud caused by the faulty Horizon accounting software system used by the Post Office. Their lives were devastated.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells arriving to give evidence on her third day at the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Vennells claimed she did not know the imbalance of power between the Post Office and the sub-postmasters, really? Of course, there is an imbalance of power between employers and employees.

Seeing her give evidence to the enquiry was painful to watch. How did she acquire the top job and have such an illustrious career if she was not an effective leader?

The post-mortem on her leadership will undoubtedly continue, but we must not ignore the damage she inflicted by her blinkered and inept leadership.

Contrast that by those decent Members of Parliament who have been true public servants and are now stepping down. As I am writing this 76 Tory MPs are stepping down. Of those leaving parliament these leaders stand out by miles. They are in my view true public servants. Of course, like with any top job, leaders are learning on the job but their integrity, and honesty makes them who they are, plus they need to care about the people they serve.

I want to in particular applaud Theresa May and Harriet Harman. Mrs May was a former PM, yes, she struggled during the Brexit negotiations and her inability to galvanise support within her own party led to the disastrous premiership of Boris Johnson.

Mrs May did make a few errors, but fundamentally, she was a patriotic premier whose sole intention was to serve her country. She is honest and has integrity. When Theresa May gave her final speech in the Commons, Ian Blackford, former leader of the SNP in parliament, walked over to give her a hug. That was a rare gesture but clearly, she was respected even by her opponents.

Harriet Harman has been a member of parliament for 42 years; she came into parliament when the current PM was only two years old. She played a pivotal role during Labour’s landslide victory in 1997 and she went on to become Mother of the House. An accolade that was well earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the first Minister of Women in 1997. One of her key achievements during this role was to bring welfare reforms, including introducing a minimum guarantee and winter fuel payments for seniors. Her contribution in advancing the case for women on issues such as domestic abuse and childcare services are significant. There are others who are leaving the political stage too soon, I am referring to Michael Gove and Sajid Javid. I believe they would have had a steadying influence on what remains of the Tory party post-elections, but wherever they go they will bring gravitas which is needed in a world of soundbites.

Leadership can be effective and we have great leaders who have demonstrated this in abundance. Nelson Mandela is a political leader who made an enormous impact through his leadership, forgiveness and commitment to equality and justice.

Leaders in state-owned organisations play a crucial role in driving economic growth, promoting public welfare, and ensuring efficient governance. One notable example is Christine Lagarde, the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Lagarde's leadership at the IMF was instrumental in addressing global economic challenges, promoting financial stability and advocating for inclusive growth. Another example is Kristalina Georgieva, the current managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Georgieva has been a strong advocate for sustainable development, climate action and gender equality, bringing a wealth of experience in international relations and economic policy to her role at the IMF.

These leaders in state-owned organisations demonstrate the importance of effective leadership in driving positive change, fostering collaboration, and advancing the common good.

You wonder who did Paula Vennells learn her leadership skills from?