Who do the online agitators think they are to pass judgement on Harehills and the great city of Leeds?

The people of Leeds are proud of their city. Just like any other place Leeds has its issues but it stands united despite the many challenges the city has faced in recent years.

Loiners will be shocked at the riot that took place in Harehills on Thursday evening. It is not what the city is used to seeing. Why would residents set fire to their own neighbourhood?

The answers will not be straightforward and it will take time to fully understand the events that led to Harehills resembling a warzone. That is why it is important that people do not speculate.

Yet Thursday night’s events were accompanied by commentary dripping with prejudice on the petri-dish of hatred that is social media.

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills. PIC: Katie Dickinson/PA Wire

Armchair experts hundreds of miles away were passing judgement on this great city without a clue of the issues that may or may not have led to the devastating scenes, seeking to capitalise on the pain of Harehills.

Chief among them was Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK and MP for Clacton. Mr Farage needs to remember that he is no longer a boorish street preacher but a parliamentarian whose job it is to represent his constituents.

The authorities need to be allowed to carry out their work. The Home Secretary has already promised to support West Yorkshire Police in “taking the strongest possible action” against the perpetrators.

And once the dust settles, members of the Harehills community will quietly go about their work sweeping up the streets. While they do that it’s important that the authorities also listen compassionately to the concerns of Harehills.