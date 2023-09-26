Why a reduction in international students would be bad for cities like Sheffield - Sir Chris Husbands & Koen Lamberts

This week, students from across the country, and from further afield, have begun their studies at UK universities. Sheffield’s two universities have welcomed thousands of new students to the city this month – of which many are international students.

At the last count, there were over 16,000 international students studying at both universities in Sheffield from more than 150 different countries.

International students are a vital part of our university community. They bring a real vibrancy to our campuses, sharing knowledge, perspectives and experiences that enhance the education of all our students. They also make our universities culturally richer places, in which students from different backgrounds work, learn and live together.

However, international students have an impact way beyond the campuses of both universities. They have an overwhelmingly positive impact on our region - not only economically, but culturally, and through many examples of volunteering and supporting local charities and organisations.

Sir Chris Husbands pictured at Sheffield Hallam University. PIC: Simon Hulme

When they graduate, they go on to be fantastic ambassadors for Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the UK, strengthening our links with countries around the globe.

Despite all the benefits international students bring, earlier this year the Home Secretary announced a series of changes to the student visa route. This included placing further restrictions on international students bringing dependents to the UK in a bid to reduce headline net migration figures.

However, unlike the other categories of migrants counted in net migration figures, the vast majority of students return to their country of origin and do not stay in the UK longer-term. Therefore, we would argue that any perceived reduction in real net migration is a costly short-term illusion.

Restricting international student numbers threatens one of the UK’s most successful exports, higher education, and could hold back economic growth, the levelling up agenda and efforts to regenerate our high streets in towns and cities up and down the country.

Koen Lamberts is the vice chancellor of the University of Sheffield. PIC: Scott Merrylees

This includes in South Yorkshire, where hundreds of jobs rely on the contribution of international students.

Fewer international students would also adversely impact the quality of education that both domestic and international students currently benefit from. It would reduce the diversity of perspectives, which is important for any good education, and it would further reduce the funding available to universities to provide this education and world-class research.

On a local level the economic impact is potentially huge. Sheffield is one of the UK cities that benefits most from international students. In economic terms, international students from the 2021/22 cohort brought a net economic benefit of £771.1m across South Yorkshire.

That is why we have joined our two Students’ Unions, local politicians and business leaders across the city and region to publish a statement in support of international students, outlining our commitment to welcoming students from all over the world.