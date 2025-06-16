Why Airbnb is backing West Yorkshire's tourism boom as Bradford City of Culture year pulls in visitors: Luke Impett

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh polling commissioned by Airbnb reveals this shift in mindset. Forty per cent of UK adults now say they want a more authentic, local experience.

And Gen Z – the generation that helped fuel the rise of the influencer economy – is now leading the shift with more than one in three (38 per cent) finding social media hotspots too crowded, and nearly half (45 per cent) saying they’re too expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasingly, that desire to unfollow the crowd is drawing people to places that offer substance over spectacle. West Yorkshire, in particular, is emerging as a clear choice. Although, remarkably, more Brits have been to Australia (11 per cent) than to ‘God’s Own County (10 per cent) - one in five now say they’re considering West Yorkshire for a staycation (20 per cent).

Bradford's City of Culture year is drawing more tourists into West Yorkshire, says Luke Impett (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s not hard to see why. In Saltaire, a perfectly preserved Victorian village and UNESCO World Heritage Site, you can walk from riverside parks to world-class galleries without bumping into a tour group. Just a few miles away in Haworth, visitors can follow in the footsteps of the Brontë sisters along cobbled streets.

Further south, Halifax’s Piece Hall is a restored architectural gem that now hosts open-air concerts, while Horbury is quickly gaining a reputation for gastropubs and taprooms.

These culturally rich landmarks don’t need to rely on filters or virality to make them worthy of a visit, they speak for themselves. Their appeal is built on history, community, and a genuine sense of place. And that’s exactly what more people are looking for - authentic experiences that let them slow down, connect with locals, and feel part of the places they visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also about value. As the cost of living continues to bite, more holidaymakers are looking for trips that offer quality without the premium price tag. West Yorkshire delivers exactly that: stunning scenery, rich culture, and authentic experiences, from family-run cafés to proper local pubs.

This momentum is no coincidence. Under the leadership of Mayor Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire is building a strong regional tourism strategy, rooted in collaboration and cultural investment. The region’s new Local Visitor Economy Partnership, a body bringing together councils, tourism groups, and industry, is helping to drive a more coordinated approach to showcasing West Yorkshire’s strengths and drawing in new visitors.

Bradford’s year as UK City of Culture is the centrepiece of that effort. It’s expected to bring in over 15 million visitors and generate £130 million in spending. Culture is increasingly recognised as a powerful catalyst for economic regeneration and the appetite is clearly there.

Over one in three (36 per cent) Brits say they’d like to attend a City of Culture event this summer, with Gen Z (51 per cent) and Millennials (53 per cent) the most interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Airbnb, we’re proud to play our part in driving tourism across the UK. As the official accommodation partner for Bradford 2025, we’ve committed £100,000 to help support the region and ensure the benefits reach locals. That includes a travel credit scheme for new Airbnb hosts, the chance for guests to receive a £500 staycation this summer to West Yorkshire and our other must-visit Northern towns, and in the coming months, the launch of our new West Yorkshire destination guide, spotlighting the towns, hosts and experiences that make this region so special.

We’re also continuing to see a trend toward more sustainable, dispersed travel.

Airbnb guests are choosing a wide range of destinations, helping spread the benefits of tourism to new communities without relying on new hotel infrastructure. In Yorkshire and Humber alone, travel on Airbnb contributed £239 million to the local economy and supported over 3,500 jobs.

But more than the numbers, it’s about how people travel. Staying in a guesthouse in Halifax or a family home in Saltaire connects you to a place and community in ways a chain hotel never could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a tendency to talk about places like these as “hidden gems”. But they’re not hidden. They’ve just been overlooked. What’s happening in West Yorkshire isn’t accidental. It’s strategic, thoughtful, and long overdue. And when visitors connect with a place, they’re more likely to come back. Not just for one summer, but year after year.

In a world that’s searching for more meaningful and authentic experiences, that could be West Yorkshire’s greatest strength.