Why all NHS staff deserve pay reward without exception – Christina McAnea

Through the lockdowns when most were safe at home, health employees went into work, despite real risks from the virus. Many sadly died.

That’s why the public have been so supportive of our campaign to secure a decent pay rise for all NHS staff. At the height of the pandemic, daily television news reports from hospitals showed the intense pressure the entire workforce was under.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nurses, porters, doctors, mortuary assistants, paramedics, cleaners. Many in the NHS team were traumatised by the number of patients and colleagues lost to the virus. All were exhausted and felt overwhelmed, uncertain of what might happen next.

All NHS staff deserve a full pay rise, argues UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea.

That’s why we all applauded them so loudly from our doorsteps, urging the Government to show its appreciation and give every single one a decent pay rise.

But while the Prime Minister and Cabinet colleagues praised the dedication of NHS staff, until recently they’d stubbornly refused to budge beyond the paltry one per cent proposed.

Finally, on July 21, we learned that NHS staff in England were to get a three per cent pay rise. Ministers could clearly have acted sooner. And dug deeper. With inflation on the rise, this pay award is already looking decidedly squeezed.

There’s no question that NHS staff deserved more. So, we’re asking all the health workers in UNISON for their thoughts on what they want us to do next.

All NHS staff should be entitled to a full pay rise, arguses UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea.

But before then, there’s an equally pressing matter demanding attention. Thousands of health staff employed by private companies will almost certainly lose out on this wage rise. This is because many employed in support roles – like catering workers, domestics, security guards and drivers – don’t work for the NHS, but for private companies. And so may end up with nothing.

This cannot be right, nor is it fair. The NHS is a team. Every member of the workforce, regardless of who pays their wages, has pulled together to help the NHS through this unprecedented crisis.

Patients in hospitals in Sheffield, Doncaster or Scarborough don’t know who works for the NHS and who is employed by contractors. All they see are dedicated and caring individuals.

But unless companies like ISS, SERCO, Mitie, Capita, Engie, Elior, Sodexo, G4S and others decide to match the pay rise given to NHS workers, already low-paid staff could be left even further behind. If private firms can’t pay their staff a similar wage to the NHS employees, they shouldn’t be bidding for health service work.

Christina McAnea is the UNISON general secretary.

And it’s not just about pay. Staff working for private firms – or arms-length companies owned by NHS trusts – usually receive less when they’re sick, work overtime or retire, and get fewer days holiday.

In a recent UNISON survey, only one in seven (14 per cent) privately employed health workers received the same pay as NHS colleagues. Almost two fifths (38 per cent) only got the minimum wage.

Yet support staff working for contractors have faced the same challenging pandemic conditions. Almost half (48 per cent) had worked on Covid wards. A quarter (26 per cent) had contracted the virus and been ill.

Financial struggles are real for these workers, too. Half (51 per cent) admitted they’d had to ask for support, used payday loans, sold possessions or made new Universal Credit claims.

All NHS staff deserve a full pay rise, argues UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea.

Even though two weeks have now passed since the NHS pay rise was announced, most staff working for contractors still have no idea whether they’ll get any increase.

Now the Government must ensure contractors employing staff working on NHS premises pay their way. Trusts can play a part, too. They should refuse to award contracts to any firm not paying the Agenda for Change rates that directly employed NHS staff are on.

People working on the same wards, doing similar jobs to their colleagues. shouldn’t be paid substantially less. And no-one anywhere in the NHS should be earning less than the real living wage.

This week UNISON wrote to the biggest private contractors urging them to pay up and ensure all their staff are equally rewarded.

Decent pay across the NHS will help attract the staff needed to deliver quality care, tackle the Covid backlog and face whatever challenges the future holds.

Christina McAnea is the UNISON general secretary.