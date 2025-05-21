Why America is suffering from a frenzy of political dysfunction - William Cooper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, there’s little intellectual coherence with respect to political parties or affiliations, other than one’s strict allegiance to her or his tribe. Being a Democrat or Republican, or a liberal or conservative, has less to do with any consistent philosophical underpinning and more to do with loyally supporting your team and (even more so) opposing the other side. Sure, Democrats tend to favor bigger government and more inclusive politics. And Republicans tend to favor freer markets and less government intervention. In theory at least. But in the day-to-day grind of American politics these and other supposed principles tend to disappear.

The result is that neither tribe has a principled set of beliefs.

Arbitrary platforms stem from party leadership strategically cobbling together disparate blocks of voters. But party leadership’s aim isn’t intellectual coherence; it’s to build coalitions, to get more votes, to win elections. Republicans accordingly cater to wealthy individuals (who want lower taxes), weapons manufacturers (who want more military spending), and evangelicals (who want pro-life judges); and Democrats cater to the social-security lobby (who want to protect the safety net), progressives (who want to spend less on defense and more on social programs), and environmentalists (who want to subsidize clean energy).

There’s no reason for most Americans to fall in line with either of these disjointed platforms.

This incoherence breeds inconsistency. American politics is throbbing with tribal-driven flip flops and contradictory zig zags. Lacking a sturdy intellectual underpinning, each side lurches from one position to a contradictory one with stunning regularity.

Democrats demonised Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump for attacking the press. Yet they gave President Obama a pass while his Department of Justice set records prosecuting reporters. They accused Bush of illicitly expanding executive power during his “war on terror.” Yet they looked the other way when Obama aggressively expanded executive power to address immigration.

Republicans fiercely opposed the individual mandate in Obama’s 2010 health care plan. But this was a conservative innovation championed by Republican Governor (and 2012 GOP presidential nominee) Mitt Romney. They stood proud as the self-proclaimed party of unwavering virtue and decency, especially after Bill Clinton’s impeachment surrounding an affair with a White House intern. But Donald Trump - the least virtuous and least decent president in American history - became their champion.

They were staunchly pro-free-trade for decades, including when Obama was president. Then when Trump aggressively used tariffs they switched sides.

And on. And on. And on.

Twenty-first century American politics isn’t just incoherent and inconsistent. It’s often downright delusional. Americans consistently accept or reject versions of reality simply based on their politics.

There are inconsistencies. There are delusions. And then there are lies. And lies have come to permeate American politics. The King of Lies is, of course, none other than the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

Yet another dysfunction compounding the delirium is Americans’ ignorance of their representative democracy’s basic elements.