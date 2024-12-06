Why are we pre-judging Gregg Wallace before an investigation has even finished? - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then we have the departure of the Transport Secretary in connection with a spent criminal guilty charge.

Are we hung up on labelling groups as ‘middle class women’ or picking on a certain group of people such as men thus creating unusually easy targets in today's dialogues? Are we moving towards being too politically correct or are we ignoring fundamental rules of being respectful and honest in all walks of life?

Understanding and examining this perception is essential.

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2023 episode featuring John Torode and Gregg Wallace on the BBC iPlayer app. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

I reject inappropriate behaviour or language that causes emotional or physical harm. These acts are indefensible, irrespective of their context. Fairness necessitates the same standards for everyone - no exceptions. There seems to be a failure to take into account not just the hurt caused by labelling a certain group but people in powerful positions are setting the tone of these conversations.

As a MasterChef fan, not for its meaty delicacies because I happen to be a vegetarian, but for the empowerment of its contestants under the experienced hands of its presenters, I extend this appreciation to its global viewership. There are some characters and personalities we warm to and some we may not. This affection often translates into perceptions about the presenters, including Mr Wallace, who appears like ‘one of the lads’.

Raised by a single father, I have seen first-hand how societal narratives often downplay men's contributions. Had I been raised by a single mother, society would easily acknowledge her sacrifice. Remember the movie, Kramer Vs. Kramer or even Mrs. Doubtfire.

While acknowledging the historical and cultural realities leading to women's unequal treatment, the pendulum sometimes appears to swing excessively, affecting discourse about gender dynamics and justice. Sometimes, it is easy to pick on men because women are usually the victims however, in cases of domestic violence there are men who are the victims too and we need to be mindful of this.

Historical injustices, like slavery, are recognised far and wide. Yet, holding today's society accountable for past actions can feel misdirected. Change, albeit necessary, should be careful not to rewrite history retroactively without providing current context and understanding.

When what used to be ordinary becomes offensive under newfound scrutiny, it is important to ask: have we lost some balance? The evolution of laws, like recognising marital rape or decriminalising homosexuality, marks undeniable progress. Yet, the balance between justice and political correctness often seems delicate, risking an overcorrection where society becomes a minefield of litigation.

Should the narrative result in people irrespective of gender, walking constantly on eggshells we risk walking into a world of fear and blame and we risk even more injustice. It is easy to accuse and sometimes hard to defend. I hope those accused if later found innocent are treated with empathy just as those who are the victims. There is a reason for due process and a reason to hold judgement until allegations of wrongdoing are proved.

How can society, fixated on seeing women as victims, ignore that both genders can be both perpetrators and victims? Remember Myra Hindley. The core of justice lies not in stereotyping but in fairness and empathy across gender lines.

The role of the media in shaping these narratives cannot be understated. We trust them to provide responsible, unbiased reporting. Yet, the constant churn of the same narrative often harms not only primary victims but also the community surrounding them.

My concern extends to the long-term implications for the younger generation. We risk pigeonholing children into rigid gender roles creating fixed gender narratives. It is imperative we nurture environments where both boys and girls understand the importance of vulnerability alongside strength, impacting future relationships positively. We also need to recognise the high rates of suicide in young men and how as a society we have failed to give them the support they need before they reach a point of taking their lives.

This discussion is not to advocate for censorship reflective of regimes where truth is stifled, but rather to foster balanced dialogue without swaying prematurely. In a similar vein. I do believe respect in how we deal with others is fundamental to a society and that entails showing consideration without putting individuals or groups of people in a pigeonhole and condemning them online.