Why Boris Johnson’s reshuffle must extend beyond Gavin Williamson’s sacking – The Yorkshire Post says

Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing a Cabinet reshuffle - but what changes should he make?

Yet, as the PM rips up past “guarantees” on tax and pensions in order to bankroll NHS and social care, the onus is on Mr Johnson to reshape his top team to reflect the country’s post-pandemic priorities.

Until now, the Tory leader’s appointments have seen Brexit loyalists favoured over competence. This must change. As a result of Covid, and a trust deficit that becomes more profound with every pronouncement by the PM, Mr Johnson urgently requires a refreshed and revitalised Cabinet that is based on merit.

Will Education secretary Gavin Williamson lose his job in any Cabinet reshuffle?

There are former Ministers, and backbenchers from Yorkshire who have more to offer than some of the current incumbents.

As well as necessary changes to reflect social care’s new-found status, and an emphasis on enhancing care, any reshuffle will not deserve to be judged as a success if Gavin Williamson’s disastrous tenureship of the Department for Education is not brought to a belated end before even more damage is inflicted on schools and young people.

Mr Williamson has not been “heroic” – the description that Mr Johnson bestowed upon his hapless colleague at PMQs yesterday. He has been calamitous – and long before he mistook Marcus Rashford for rugby player Maro Itoje.

But he has also failed to recognise how education and skills are integral to the wider levelling up agenda, hence why this reshuffle is a chance to press the reset button and task a senior Cabinet policy with co-ordinating this flagship policy alongside the Northern Powerhouse.

Over to you, Mr Johnson. Your legacy will, in all likelihood, depend on the choices that you choose to make.