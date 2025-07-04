Why Bradford risks becoming little more than a dormitory town for Leeds and Manchester’s workforce - Chris Webb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But amidst the optimism, as we are swept along in the wave of positivity City of Culture brings to our communities, is a disquieting question: Is Bradford at risk of sleepwalking into servitude?

More specifically, how do we avoid becoming a commuter city, a satellite settlement fuelling the economic engines of Leeds and Manchester, losing our cultural identity? Together we must forge an independent future of our own.

Regeneration is a promise of revival, a chance to reimagine a city in the wake of industrial decline, economic hardship and systemic underinvestment. For Bradford, this is long overdue. However, too often regeneration schemes are guided by the gravitational pull of neighbouring powerhouses. The danger lies in mistaking proximity for prosperity.

Chris Webb is CEO and principal of Bradford College.

Yes, faster transport links are coming. Yes, city centre improvements are already visible. But to what end? If the regeneration narrative is rooted in feeding a regional hierarchy rather than building Bradford’s own economy, we risk becoming little more than a dormitory town for Leeds and Manchester’s workforce.

The hallmarks of commuter towns are easy to spot: rising house prices, dwindling local employment opportunities and a cultural identity eroded by economic dependence. We must ask ourselves, are we designing Bradford to be lived in or lived out of?

A surge in city-centre apartments and railway upgrades may benefit property developers and bolster superficial footfall statistics. But without investing in high-value industries, local entrepreneurship and meaningful job creation within the city, we surrender our agency. And fall into servitude by stealth.

Bradford’s regeneration must be driven by economic sovereignty - a bold vision to create rather than support, to lead rather than follow.

This begins with investing in sectors where Bradford has untapped potential - green manufacturing, digital innovation, data and AI, education, and culture. Our youthful population, the youngest of any UK city with 40 per cent of the population under 30, should not be trained to leave, but to lead. To build businesses, to fill new industries and to create a city that competes, not commutes.

We must also challenge the prevailing planning orthodoxy that views connectivity purely through the lens of exodus. Railways and roads should serve both directions. If all paths lead out of Bradford, who will stay to build it?

Cities are more than buildings and balance sheets. They are ecosystems of identity. Bradford has one of the most diverse, dynamic communities in the UK. It has a rich culture and a historic legacy of industry and creativity. Yet, all too often regeneration strategies mimic southern models of gentrification that sterilise rather than strengthen.

What if Bradford’s future wasn’t a replica of another city’s past? What if regeneration was a reassertion of who we are, not just who we’re told to become?

If Bradford is to rise again, let it rise on its own terms. Not as a shadow cast by Leeds or Manchester, but as a city bold enough to chart its own light.