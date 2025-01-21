Why Britain cannot afford to turn its back on the special relationship

The election of Donald Trump as US President for a second term has added to the uncertainty on this side of the Atlantic. However, Britain can ill afford to turn its back on the special relationship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regardless of what has been said in the past, the current Government must endeavour to build strong ties with the Trump administration.

That is why Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rightly congratulated President Trump saying that the UK-US special relationship “will continue to flourish for years to come”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the relationship between Britain and the US plays out over Trump’s second term will become clear in the next few weeks.

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania after a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House. PIC: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The first real litmus test will be whether Lord Mandelson is approved as the UK’s new ambassador in Washington with the US president said to still be weighing up the appointment. If rejected, then the PM would be left embarrassed.

Given the security and economic challenges, Britain needs to ensure that the special relationship with the US is not fractured.

There are some who advocate for a distancing between the US and Britain but they fail to take into account the volatile global situation that the West faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Britain, there is also the increasingly desperate need to kick start a faltering economy.

A free trade deal is being urged by the Opposition and given concerns over tariffs, Trump pledged to impose tariffs on imports, it is important that Britain secures as favourable an agreement as it possibly can.

However, the Government needs to approach talks with caution.