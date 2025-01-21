Why Britain cannot afford to turn its back on the special relationship
Regardless of what has been said in the past, the current Government must endeavour to build strong ties with the Trump administration.
That is why Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rightly congratulated President Trump saying that the UK-US special relationship “will continue to flourish for years to come”.
How the relationship between Britain and the US plays out over Trump’s second term will become clear in the next few weeks.
The first real litmus test will be whether Lord Mandelson is approved as the UK’s new ambassador in Washington with the US president said to still be weighing up the appointment. If rejected, then the PM would be left embarrassed.
Given the security and economic challenges, Britain needs to ensure that the special relationship with the US is not fractured.
There are some who advocate for a distancing between the US and Britain but they fail to take into account the volatile global situation that the West faces.
For Britain, there is also the increasingly desperate need to kick start a faltering economy.
A free trade deal is being urged by the Opposition and given concerns over tariffs, Trump pledged to impose tariffs on imports, it is important that Britain secures as favourable an agreement as it possibly can.
However, the Government needs to approach talks with caution.
Labour is already skating on thin ice with the farming community. The last thing that they would welcome is being sold short in any trade agreement.
