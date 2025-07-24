The sooner the Government gets to grips with the needs of an aging population, the sooner it can get on top of society’s wider challenges. Britain can ill-afford to ignore the changing needs of the population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And MPs are right to call for a cross-government strategy for an ageing society, that will help target support to tackle pensioner poverty.

Attempts to build a sustainable health and social care service will be undermined if the Government does not tackle pensioner poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term trends such as the increasing number of people renting in the private sector during retirement rather than owning their home outright is a concern when it comes to pension adequacy. Relative poverty increases in the private and social rented sector, according to the Work and Pension Committee’s Pensioner Poverty report.

An elderly woman holding pound coins in her hands. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Pension Credit take-up is not where it should be with latest figures showing an estimated 700,000 households eligible but not claiming. The Government should be making pensioners aware of support that is going unclaimed.

The report also recommends a taper to Pension Credit should also be considered to “mitigate the cliff-edge effect” for those who miss out

The need to raise awareness of the importance of pensions amongst younger generations cannot be overlooked either. Otherwise pensioner poverty will only grow in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the need to bridge regional inequalities when it comes to aging. The Northern Health Science Alliance recently released a report called ‘Ageing in the North’, which revealed for the first time how elderly Northerners are more likely to be poorer, less healthy, physically inactive and lonely compared to their Southern peers.