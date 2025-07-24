Why Britain needs to meet the challenge of pensioner poverty
And MPs are right to call for a cross-government strategy for an ageing society, that will help target support to tackle pensioner poverty.
Attempts to build a sustainable health and social care service will be undermined if the Government does not tackle pensioner poverty.
Long-term trends such as the increasing number of people renting in the private sector during retirement rather than owning their home outright is a concern when it comes to pension adequacy. Relative poverty increases in the private and social rented sector, according to the Work and Pension Committee’s Pensioner Poverty report.
Pension Credit take-up is not where it should be with latest figures showing an estimated 700,000 households eligible but not claiming. The Government should be making pensioners aware of support that is going unclaimed.
The report also recommends a taper to Pension Credit should also be considered to “mitigate the cliff-edge effect” for those who miss out
The need to raise awareness of the importance of pensions amongst younger generations cannot be overlooked either. Otherwise pensioner poverty will only grow in the future.
There is also the need to bridge regional inequalities when it comes to aging. The Northern Health Science Alliance recently released a report called ‘Ageing in the North’, which revealed for the first time how elderly Northerners are more likely to be poorer, less healthy, physically inactive and lonely compared to their Southern peers.
This newspaper would like to see these challenges met so that our elders are looked after and can live in dignity.
