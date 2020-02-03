Why Children’s Mental Health Week matters so much – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is both disturbing and sad that increasing numbers of children are suffering from mental health problems. No less concerning is that schools are being left to help these young people without adequate support from the Government.

This is apparent from school leaders reporting almost a doubling in the number of those calling in professional counsellors since 2016.

That they are doing their utmost is admirable and a measure of the determination to help in every way, but the fact is schools cannot afford to fund this service on their own.

Budgets are already stretched to their limits in many cases, and the necessity of providing mental health services threatens to push them to breaking point. This should not be an issue for schools alone, and the Government needs to intervene.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are, according to schools, not responding quickly enough to requests for help, and despite the insistence of the NHS to the contrary, it is plain that there is a gap in provision.

The importance of addressing this cannot be overstated. Young people struggling with mental health need help without delay, and their difficulties should be addressed quickly. Catching problems early is more likely to result in successful outcomes, and it would be failing the young if they are left to suffer, potentially blighting their lives for years ahead.

There is no doubt that all concerned with this issue, both in schools and Government, would wish to help the young in this regard.

There needs to be a frank discussion between all sides about the problems in providing help, and its costs, and a rethink on the mechanisms and funding.

Today marks the start of Children’s Mental Health Week, which should provide a focus for action. Our young people must not be let down.