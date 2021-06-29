Why Chris Whitty ‘thugs’ should be jailed – The Yorkshire Post says

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, has been accosted in the street.

Totally shameful behaviour, this newspaper, for one, hopes that the offenders are apprehended and that the full weight of the criminal justice system is used to make an example of the individuals concerned – perhaps a custodial sentence might, just, send out a message that there’s no place in this country for such aggressiveness.

And while politicians from all parties are, for once, united in their support of Prof Whitty, the country’s chief medical officer, and condemnation of his assailants, it does not exclude leaders from criticism over the example they set.

What a small section of the population clearly struggle to grasp is that experts like Prof Whitty, and also his colleagues who have been at the forefront of the pandemic response, are effectively policy-advisors, not policy-makers and that their role is to counsel the Cabinet ministers.

Matt Hancock resigned at the weekend as Health and Social Care Secretary.

As such, it is totally wrong, therefore, to blame such public servants, whether in the street or on social media, for decisions taken by elected politicians pertaining to the lockdown – or, in the case of Matt Hancock, the hypocrisy of those political pipsqueaks who play ‘fast and loose’ with their own rules.

After all, officials like Prof Whitty are not only doing their job and saving their lives. They’re representing the best of Britain and the whole country needs to view their work in that regard.