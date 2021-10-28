Why Dame Maureen Lipman is first lady of Hull – The Yorkshire Post says

Dame Maureen Lipman after an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Some associate the remarkable 75-year-old with Coronation Street’s snooty landlady Lillian Spencer, or more recently long-lost grandmother Evelyn Plummer, as Dame Maureen makes history by becoming Weatherfield’s first dame.

Others recall with fondness her portrayal of Beatrice Bellman – Beatie for short – in a series of acclaimed TV commercials for British Telecom and phrases like ‘you get an ology, you’re a scientist’.

Dame Muareen Lipman received her damehood at an investiture presided over by the Prince of Wales.

And then her stage work ranging from performances for the Royal Shakespeare Company to a starring role more recently in J B Priestley’s When We Are Married.

A prominent campaigner against anti-Semitism, Dame Maureen has touched so many lives with her instinctive performances, and good humour, that most people here will always regard their favourite actress as the first lady of Hull in recognition of the city where she was born.