Why Dame Sarah Storey deserves SPOTY accolade as shortlist unveiled – The Yorkshire Post says

Dame Sarah Storey is on a six-strong shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Not only is the incomparable Dame Sarah now Britain’s most successful Paralympian after she won three more golds in Tokyo in yet another tour de force on her part, but she’s also South Yorkshire’s much-respected active travel commissioner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, this region can count itself very fortunate that it has a role model like no other to help persuade people of all ages – and athletic abilities – to walk and cycle more frequently as part of the wider net zero policy agenda.

Dame Sarah Storey is Britain's most successful ever Paralympian.

And, while US Open heroine Emma Raducanu is a strong favourite to lift the iconic and coveted SPOTY trophy, Dame Sarah’s longevity – she won her first Paralymic gold medal at Barcelona in 1992 as a swimmer – would also make her a very worthy winner.