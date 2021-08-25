Why Dame Sarah Storey is one of sport’s all-time greats – The Yorkshire Post says

Her latest record-breaking feat enhances, still further, her status as one of Britain’s greatest ever sporting icons – she excelled at rowing before switching sports and becoming even more dominant. But she’s also the mother of two young children and, in more recent times, become South Yorkshire’s active travel commissioner.

And this region can count itself fortunate to have the services of such an inspirational ambassador who leads by example in all that she does – and who is already making a difference in her day job as she promotes walking, cycling and her love of the great outdoors to people of all ages and abilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is why Dame Sarah is a role model and leader like no other.

Dame Sarah Storey now has 15 gold medals at the Paralympics to her name following her latest success in Japan.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.