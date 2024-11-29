Why does kindness have to be limited to a specific day when its value is great? - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doubling down on kindness is the theme of this piece. A gesture at a time in a world that is constantly bustling with painful events and noise, it is easy to overlook the small acts that can brighten someone's day - or even their life. I walk my German shepherd dog daily and see kindness in nature. As the holiday season approaches and the year ends, with all its hustle and bustle, perhaps now is the most crucial time to reflect on the power of kindness.

Simple gestures can have profound effects, as echoed by the timeless wisdom of leaders like the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela. As the Dalai Lama rightly said, "Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible." So here goes some thoughts on what we all can activate within us to share with the world. The ripple effect of kindness is powerful.

Much like a pebble thrown into a pond, one act of kindness can create a ripple effect, influencing not just the recipient but everyone around them. When you hold the door open for someone or smile at a stranger, it can lift their spirits enough for them to carry that positivity forward into their interactions. Small gestures, big impact. Everyday courtesy such as saying, ‘thank you’, acknowledging someone's effort, listening attentively, or even sending a message of appreciation can significantly impact someone's day. Consider this: a smile costs nothing but can create much.

Pets can show the value of kindness. PIC: Alamy/PA

Every Friday I randomly chose two names from my dad's old telephone book and call them to say hello. It only takes a few minutes but honestly, I get a boost from this for the rest of my day. It is like a positive booster jab, and there is a sense that the connection was made without an agenda.Maybe that is also the key, kindness without wanting anything in return is even more impactful. Kindness to our furry friends. We are a nation of dog lovers yet there is animal cruelty in our backyard. Let us not forget our pets and the wildlife that often go unnoticed in our fast-paced lives. Feeding a stray or adopting a pet not only offers a bond of companionship but also teaches care and responsibility.

Not all families can afford to have a dog but having a creature like a tortoise or a rabbit which a child must care for will give them so many new skills that will make them even more compassionate when they become adults. Those of us who are privileged to have dogs in our family will know we get tons of unconditional love and loyalty from them, in return we do very little other than to feed and walk them. But a dog is usually at their happiest when we play with them. Love, empathy and understanding are infinite gifts we all must share. At a time when digital communication often replaces face-to-face interactions, empathy can sometimes be lost. Taking the time to deeply understand and empathise with someone else's situation fosters a culture of kindness that technology cannot replace. It is when we listen, we learn, and in learning, we grow closer to each other. This will resonate but I often ask this question of others, when was the last time you felt really heard? Kindness is equally vital in the business world. When businesses value empathy and treat their employees with respect, it not only boosts morale but also leads to greater productivity.

Employees who feel valued and heard are more likely to extend kindness to customers, thereby fostering a positive culture both internally and externally. Encouraging a culture of gratitude can turn ordinary interactions into extraordinary connections. Those serving us feel appreciated, visible, and valued. Also, keeping a gratitude journal and sharing this practice with others can multiply the effects of this simple act. Not only does this enrich our lives, but it creates a framework for positive interpersonal connections. While we aim to be kind to others, it is equally important to be kind to ourselves. Self-compassion is the foundation upon which we can sincerely extend our kindness to others.

Last weekend when we saw the first snowfall on our street I saw cars struggling to go up the road and strangers coming to people's aid to push the cars.

That community spirit of kindness by perfect strangers existed decades ago and it is still there. Instead of losing ourselves in the noise of sadness let us observe the kindness all around us. Let us remember the profound impact of kindness we have experienced this year. Make a point to double down on kindness going forwards so we plant seeds of hope and positivity that can blossom into something beautiful.