Why dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin is Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian – The Yorkshire Post says

CHARLOTTE Dujardin’s artistry in the saddle is sporting excellence that has culminated with the dressage rider becoming Britain’s most decorated female Olympian following yesterday’s individual competition which saw the 36-year-old win a record-breaking sixth medal to eclipse rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kitty Godfree.

By YP Comment
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:58 pm
Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle - Individual Final, on Gio, to become Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian with six medals, on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Dujardin is the first to admit that she has been blessed by her partnerships with her gifted ‘dancing horses’; first the legendary Valegro and now Gio who kept his composure in Tokyo’s stifling heat.

And, while the intricacies of dressage do differ from the demands of those marquee sports enrapturing Britain, they still require poise, patience and practice – the personification of perfection – in order for Dujardin to win a team bronze this week alongside Driffield’s Charlotte Fry before finishing third in the individual contest.

She’s an unique sportswoman fully deserving of her place in history.

Charlotte Dujardin and Gio in dressage action at the Tokyo Olympics.

