Why dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin is Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian – The Yorkshire Post says

Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle - Individual Final, on Gio, to become Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian with six medals, on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Dujardin is the first to admit that she has been blessed by her partnerships with her gifted ‘dancing horses’; first the legendary Valegro and now Gio who kept his composure in Tokyo’s stifling heat.

And, while the intricacies of dressage do differ from the demands of those marquee sports enrapturing Britain, they still require poise, patience and practice – the personification of perfection – in order for Dujardin to win a team bronze this week alongside Driffield’s Charlotte Fry before finishing third in the individual contest.

She’s an unique sportswoman fully deserving of her place in history.

Charlotte Dujardin and Gio in dressage action at the Tokyo Olympics.