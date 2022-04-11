The late Jo Cox MP was renowned for her ability to forge cross-party relationships and to work collaboratively with those of opposing political views. Like her, we strongly believe robust debate and scrutiny are essential aspects of politics, but abuse and intimidation shouldn’t be.

When reflecting on her decision to stand as MP for Batley and Spen, Jo said: “One of the reasons I am entering politics is because only 23 per cent of the House of Commons is female. If women don’t make that 50/50, then the people taking decisions about our communities are never going to be reflective of the needs.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure has risen since then, with women now making up 35 per cent of MPs – but still a far way from the goal of a 50/50 Parliament. One clear obstacle that both discourages women from standing in the first place, and can make them feel pressured to step down once elected, is the abuse and intimidation they risk facing for simply doing their job.

Su Moore CEO of the Joe Cox Foundation at the Jo Cox House in Batley

Evidence has shown that, from the local government level up to the national, abuse disproportionately impacts women. This harassment can also force female candidates to avoid activities such as canvassing and political rallies, which reduces their chances of being elected. To increase representation, we need to stamp out abuse in politics and champion civility instead.

It’s not just women who face a disproportionate level of harassment in political life. Evidence shows that those from a minority ethnic background and people with a disability receive higher levels of abuse. It may sound dramatic, but this is having an impact on democracy in this country.

If our elected officials are not from a diverse range of backgrounds, and with a mix of lived experience, those who represent us are not reflective of society as a whole and are therefore not making decisions that benefit society as a whole.

When it comes to tackling abuse and intimidation, we believe that change must begin at the highest levels and politicians should set an example with their discourse. Debating policy and ideas – instead of resorting to personal insults – not only takes the toxicity out of politics but also garners the respect of voters.

Our recent polling shows that over half (54 per cent) of the public would be less likely to vote for a political candidate who spoke insultingly about others in the running.

At the Jo Cox Foundation, in 2019 we produced the Joint Statement on Conduct of Political Party Members, which sets out the minimum standards of behaviour that can be expected from members at all times for parties that have signed on – which is currently the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, Plaid Cymru and the SNP.

To bring this commitment to life during election periods – the time at which debates tend to get most hostile – we created the Civility Pledge, an easy and quick way for candidates to publicly declare that their campaign will be free from any abuse.

We know just how needed this is. Throughout the research on this issue, a clear trend is that the abuse and intimidation faced by elected representatives is measurably worse compared with when Jo was murdered.

By sharing the Civility Pledge, candidates set the tone of the debate as one that is serious, constructive and meaningful to people’s lives. Jo Cox’s most well-known message - that “we have more in common than that which divides us” – encourages all of us to recognise our common humanity.

The impacts of abuse and intimidation, whether online or in-person, are not just felt by individuals but also by their partners, parents, children, friends and colleagues.

Jo’s murder in 2016 is a tragic reminder of the dangers of divisive political discourse. In the coming weeks, we strongly urge candidates from all parties to set an example by pledging to reject abuse and uphold the dignity of all candidates.

Abuse and intimidation towards elected representatives affect those from across the political spectrum. It is not an issue solely for the left or the right but for all who care about the strength of democracy in this country.

If you’re running for election next month, visit the Civility Pledge webpage for instructions on how to share your pledge.