Why Emma Raducanu is a tennis game-changer as teenager makes US Open history – The Yorkshire Post says

This was the trailblazing Emma Raducanu reaching the final of the US Open.

But while Rusedski was soundly beaten by Pat Rafter, there’s every hope that Raducanu can make sporting history and become the first qualifier – male or female – to win a Grand Slam event.

And, win or lose, there’s every reason that the seemingly nerveless Raducanu, now the proudest of Brits, will be a game-changer for the sport thanks to her infectious personality.

Yet, with live TV coverage of her big match restricted to Amazon subscribers, let’s hope that the Lawn Tennis Association is looking afresh at how to promote the sport and broaden participation levels. Forty four years after Virginia Wade, now one of Raducanu’s biggest supporters, became Britain’s last female champion to win Wimbledon, it’s a chance that should be seized.

