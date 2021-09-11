Why Emma Raducanu is a tennis game-changer as teenager makes US Open history – The Yorkshire Post says

EMMA Raducanu is not the first Canadian-born British tennis player to reach the final of the US Open – Greg Rusedski, whose mother was born in Dewsbury, did so in 1997.

By YP Comment
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:40 am
This was the trailblazing Emma Raducanu reaching the final of the US Open.

But while Rusedski was soundly beaten by Pat Rafter, there’s every hope that Raducanu can make sporting history and become the first qualifier – male or female – to win a Grand Slam event.

And, win or lose, there’s every reason that the seemingly nerveless Raducanu, now the proudest of Brits, will be a game-changer for the sport thanks to her infectious personality.

Yet, with live TV coverage of her big match restricted to Amazon subscribers, let’s hope that the Lawn Tennis Association is looking afresh at how to promote the sport and broaden participation levels. Forty four years after Virginia Wade, now one of Raducanu’s biggest supporters, became Britain’s last female champion to win Wimbledon, it’s a chance that should be seized.

