Why ending corridor care in A&E departments will be a key test of the Government
It is truly shocking when patients are likening corridor care to war films in charity Age UK’s new report.
As Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, says “no one should have to spend their final days in a hospital corridor where it’s impossible for the staff to provide good, compassionate care”.
What is even more alarming is that many patients are unwilling to go to A&E, even if they are in a life-threatening situation because of their past experiences.
People told the charity about “puddles of urine” on the floor as immobile patients are unable to go to the toilet and patients being forced to use bedpans in corridors.
This sort of indignity should not be foisted upon anyone. Never mind elderly people who are already in a fragile state. It isn’t just about seeing to a patient’s medical needs but also treating them humanely.
Corridor care at a time would have been a last resort but the reality is that it is now almost expected in certain A&E departments.
It’s not just patients that are affected by corridor care. Countless times staff in the NHS have warned about the difficulties of providing care for patients in such circumstances. The continued prevalence of corridor care only makes it harder to recruit and retain staff.
The Government must do all that it can to ensure all A&E departments deliver care with dignity.