Why ending corridor care in A&E departments will be a key test of the Government

A key test of whether the Government has got a grip on the crisis in the NHS will be whether or not it has managed to end the practice of corridor care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is truly shocking when patients are likening corridor care to war films in charity Age UK’s new report.

As Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, says “no one should have to spend their final days in a hospital corridor where it’s impossible for the staff to provide good, compassionate care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is even more alarming is that many patients are unwilling to go to A&E, even if they are in a life-threatening situation because of their past experiences.

General view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

People told the charity about “puddles of urine” on the floor as immobile patients are unable to go to the toilet and patients being forced to use bedpans in corridors.

This sort of indignity should not be foisted upon anyone. Never mind elderly people who are already in a fragile state. It isn’t just about seeing to a patient’s medical needs but also treating them humanely.

Corridor care at a time would have been a last resort but the reality is that it is now almost expected in certain A&E departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just patients that are affected by corridor care. Countless times staff in the NHS have warned about the difficulties of providing care for patients in such circumstances. The continued prevalence of corridor care only makes it harder to recruit and retain staff.