Why Government should think more about 'last-time buyers' in their push for new housing: Paula Broadbent

But I believe we need a different approach.

I have worked on major projects in Yorkshire – including large-scale regeneration and supported housing and care for older people – throughout my 35-year career, and I’ve seen the positive difference that quality appropriate housing makes.

I believe that Government should apply incentives to homes for later living, similar to those which have proved successful over the past couple of decades for first-time buyers. This would bring enormous benefits for all of us – first-time buyers included.

Paula Broadbent shares her expert insight

We have an ageing population, yet we are currently only building 7,000 homes per year for later living against the 30,000 to 50,000 required.

Much of the older population lives in mainstream housing that is simply no longer suitable for them and 3.3 million people aged 65 or over were living alone in England and Wales at the last ONS Census in 2021. Homes may be poorly insulated or too large to heat and/or manage; they may not be entirely accessible. I am sure many people can think of someone they know, or know of, in exactly that situation.

Living in unsuitable housing can have a terrible knock-on effect in terms of people’s wellbeing, such as isolation, fuel poverty and avoidable incidents such as falls. Research by BRE (Building Research Experts) evidenced that around 2.6 million people aged 55 and over live in homes which are unsafe for older and vulnerable people.

This is not only tragic for individuals, but also really bad news for our public finances. Did you know that preventing falls in the home alone would save the NHS around £330 million per year and broader savings of about £1.4 billion to the public purse? Because where do those patients go when it’s time to leave hospital and their home isn’t suitable for them to return to?

The truth is, we haven’t just got a housing crisis, we also have a health and social care crisis. Imagine solving both of those together.

I believe the answer is more high-quality, mainstream appropriate housing for people in later life.

Ideally these homes inspire people to move when they are still fit and well, allowing them to carry on enjoying life as normal, while being suitable and easily adaptable if needed. Giving them choice, control and peace of mind.

And here’s the reason we should all get behind this agenda: by providing good-quality appropriate homes for later life we will free up much-needed housing for people at every other stage of the property ladder.

Lord Best presented to Government research that proved as people over 55 move into new homes, they trigger a minimum of 2.2 homes into the second-hand market, freeing up homes right down the chain to first-time buyers. It’s a win-win situation all round, sustaining balance and facilitating thriving intergenerational communities and a place for everyone. Improving the lives of older people – and saving our overstretched public services money.

Of course, we should continue to think about first-time buyers. But please let’s think about last-time buyers too.