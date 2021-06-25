Why ‘Grab A Jab’ Weekend is most critical yet in NHS history – The Yorkshire Post says

This has been designated 'Grab A Jab' Weekend by the NHS.

Yet the fact that hundreds of pop-up vaccine centres will be operating this week – and even buses commandeered to reach the housebound – is testament to the agility of the NHS in its desire to inoculate young adults at this time.

A logistical exercise on a different scale to the early phases of the vaccine rollout last December, it is a tribute to the professionalism of all the NHS staff – and volunteers – who are giving up their weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, in return, this newspaper, for one, hopes it can count on its readers to double-check that their youngfolk have been jabbed and, if not, to give them a gentle reminder or word of encouragement. For, the sooner the whole country is vaccinated, the sooner Britain can return to normal. It’s that fundamental.

Outgoing NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens is spearheading Grab A Jab Weeekend.