Why Harry, William and the King simply have to make up - Christa Ackroyd

And it’s proving pretty hard to concentrate. Not that I am not used to writing in noisy environments.

Four decades in busy, sometimes frantic, newsrooms means writing in complete silence is an anathema to me. I like noise. I like hustle and bustle. Dare I say it? I thrive on chaos. Even disagreements. It is what I am used to.

Imagine a newsroom with a breaking story. Reporters and camera men and women being hurriedly dispatched, whole running orders for the programme being torn up and rewritten and many a time arriving in the studio, even going live on air without the knowledge of what’s coming next, voices in your ear telling you to fill unscripted for a couple of minutes, while the latest information is collated and ready to present.

Harry and Meghan talking to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 - a public airing of grievances which deepened the rift between them, William and Kate, and the rest of the Royal Family

Often as a presenter we were sent to broadcast live from the scene of a major news story. No autocue, no script, sometimes just you and a camera operative working together with the team back at base through earpieces and mobile phones while trying to ascertain the latest information on the ground. And I loved it.

It’s why despite filming for dozen’s of prerecorded major network documentaries since leaving my world of tea time broadcasting I still miss the buzz of live news.

So it is not the noise of a family holiday which is proving to to be a distraction, it is the joy of listening in. And smiling.

Grandad is in big trouble for taking the dogs out in the rain and getting water on the walls. Granddaughter number three is being told to use honey not sugar on her cereals because it’s healthy, but I am pretty sure she will have sneaked in some chocolate spread which I in turn sneaked into the provisions.

Granddaughter number two is being urged to go upstairs and wash her hair after a day playing in the sand on the beautiful beaches of Norfolk.

While the other grandma is cooking bacon and eggs for anyone who wants it, as granddaughter number one flies back to Australia with her mummy (daughter number one) after a joyous busy, chaotic visit to celebrate daughter number two’s significant birthday. Which is why we are all together in the first place.

It has not all been plain sailing. How could it be? Fifteen people under one roof at varying times has had its moments.

The rounders match on the beach proved rather overly competitive and pretty fraught as the little ones learned that valuable lesson that eventually we will all ‘get out’. They were not happy, to say the least.

Four dogs and one cat (yes he came too) ended with a trip to the local vets after one of them escaped through a downstairs window and was handed in there unhurt but shaken by her break for freedom while we were all out frantically looking in the pouring rain. There is always at least one trauma with animals.

But on a human level we have laughed and laughed. Talked and talked. Rarely watched TV and added a myriad of moments to the memory bank.

Hang on a moment the escapee (little dog number two) has just jumped on the bed soaking wet and looking for a space to hide away from it all. Ok let me sort that out.

Back with you, trouble averted. As my mum used to say you have to have eyes in the back of your head with this tribe. But they are my tribe. And woe betide anyone who gets in the way.

We may have petty squabbles – trust me we are not saints. We may vehemently disagree on certain things, particularly politics, but we never ever fall out. Going back to the rounders, we never take our bat and ball home.

Because, that dear readers is what life is all about. Family. In all its glorious, while sometimes fraught, joy.

So why am I writing to you about a family get together which is probably no different to any you have all experienced. Because that is exactly why Harry, William and the King simply have to make up.

Nothing, and I mean nothing is worth falling out for and taking away the simple pleasures of being together, of supporting each other in good times and in bad. Especially for the grandchildren.

That Archie and Lilibet will grow up without the warmth of all but one of their grandparents whose sole aim in my book is to spoil them rotten and let them get away with things we would never have let their parents do, breaks my heart.

Of course Harry and Meghan have created their life, even their isolation. Of course they should never have played out in public the disagreements of a very public family. But that shouldn’t mean there is no going back.

No matter what the weather in the place they have chosen to live, they themselves must be feeling out in the cold. Even if some of it has been of their own making. But there are two sides to every story, and so two sides to every argument.

Now, if not for themselves but for the sake of their children they must do everything they can to make amends. And guess what saying sorry is a pretty good start. It is what we teach our children and our grandchildren. It is part of being a grown up.

I cannot imagine, as I grow older, a world without my granddaughters, all five of them. I can cope with anything life throws at me as long as they are in my life. Yes I insist on please and thankyous. Yes they have to eat their vegetables, brush their teeth and brush their hair.

But the feelings they engender when we repeat our mantra Love you up to the sky, down to the ground and as wide as the world , as my granny did with me, are indescribable. And if I am being honest they can get away with anything for a hug.

It is the same for grandparents the world over. I know how deeply granddaughter number one misses the joy of family living thousands of miles apart down under.

That is why her mummy and daddy make so much effort to save up and travel two days at a time to get here as often as they can, at least once a year, so that she understands that family is always there for her.

And as she grows throughout her teenage years we always will be.

And so, Harry and Meghan, and yes William and Kate, also I ask you and your advisors to broker peace not for King and country but for your children and their grandpa.

As Harry himself has said a man in his late seventies and one who is fighting an illness does not know how long he has for this world. Sort it and sort it now, before it’s too late.