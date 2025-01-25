Why Holocaust Memorial Day is particularly poignant this year
Despite the passage of time, the wounds that scarred jewish communities still understandably remain.
They are more raw for some but invariably the victims and their families have had to carry the painful memories with them for generations.
If there was any doubt as to the importance of Holocaust Memorial Day then people only need to look at what is going on across the world.
Nazis insignia being openly displayed. Jews and other minorities being threatened, assaulted and even in some instances killed.
The world cannot let its guard down in the face of rising anti-semitism. Never again needs to be never again.
In the absence of caution we get complacency. That is why we need to keep telling the stories of the victims of the Holocaust.
Across Yorkshire there will be a host of commemorations and services to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. People who can are urged to attend as these events can be highly enlightening.
While the Holocaust is one of the darkest days in history, there is a ray of light that everyone can reach for at this time of remembrance.
Yorkshire has a proud history of taking in those who fled the horrors of the Holocaust.
And those who survived and their heirs have gone on to contribute so much to society.
For example in Calderdale, Margaret and Joseph Kagan started their own business - Kagan Textiles - and in 1951.
Joseph patented a new fabric, Gannex and manufactured coats which were famously worn by the then Prime Minister Harold Wilson and members of the royal family.
