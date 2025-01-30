Why I am glad my Polish father took me to see Auschwitz as a teenager - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whole communities in towns, cities even, disappeared, sent supposedly to concentration camps and forced labour camps which soon revealed their true sinister purpose of being extermination camps to achieve the objective of the insane – The Final Solution.

This Monday also saw the 80th anniversary of the liberation by the Red Army of the largest and most multiple location of that objective – Auschwitz-Birkenau. No strangers to the horrors and depravity of conflicts, even the Red Army soldiers were shocked by what they found.

Evidence of past mass murders, evidence of continuing ones, slave labour kept in appalling conditions. Auschwitz is part of a stain on history but also a stain on the Polish landscape, many of its buildings and infrastructure almost intact. But it is important to keep that evidence intact.

King Charles during a tour of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

I was taken to Auschwitz in the 1960s as a teenager with the rest of my family by my Polish Gentile father. This was the first time he had been allowed to return to Poland after the war. Until then, settling in England, marrying my English mother, gaining British citizenship, starting a business, he had been classified as a deserter from the Polish Army in exile.

In the 1960s the Polish government became more enlightened. Realising that there were many ex-pat Poles around the world like my Dad, who would want to visit their homeland, see family members, invest, even reset some roots, all the while bringing their dollars, pounds and marks with them, they repealed the law and encouraged visiting. So we made the journey, saw the family day after day, coping with constant kissing by numerous relatives, and at times the sights.

When near to beautiful Krakow, he told us that we were also going to Oswiecim (Auschwitz) because it was important that we saw what had happened. Even though the testimony in the West was mainly black and white historical photography at that time, so not as real as it is today, the Polish government had started the process of maintaining the evidence that is now so impactive. I’m not sure I knew what to expect, I remember being distinctly nervous about going, and in truth probably I didn’t want to go, but I’m so glad that my father made us. Not Jewish himself, he wanted us to know.

Anecdotes abound about visiting. Although it was a summer’s day, the sun did not shine. The sky became greyer the nearer we got, the air colder. The birds did not sing. The buildings looked as they did in 1940 when the Nazis appropriated a former army barracks. The addition of the ironwork sign over the main gate caused an ironic chill of comprehension ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’, work brings freedom, or a paraphrase could be industry brings freedom. What became clear moving through the camp, and the way each hut recreated a different part of the horrific story, was that the extermination was on an industrial scale.

In my life I’ve been privileged to meet and know two survivors. The crime of the first was not to be a Jew, but to be the Mayor of my dad’s little home town. Arrested in September 1939 he was sent to Auschwitz, the concentration camp, then to become forced labour. A big man in stature before the war, strong and broad-shouldered, his incarceration left him shrunken, no bigger than us boys when he came to visit my family in the 1950s.

The second was a lady from York. Her crime, again not being Jewish, just Polish, was to be a school teacher, a member of the intelligentsia, a free thinker who could see through the Nazi lies and ideology. Fortunately sent for slave labour, not extermination, she suffered all her life with a damaged lower spine having been beaten frequently with rifle butts.

Radio 4 and the printed media including this paper has been full all week with stories from children of survivors and the few Jewish survivors who are still with us.

One man who was 12 years old when released said that we can do so much more with love than hate. That must be true, and I was impressed with the spirit of reconciliation with present and future generations being expressed, as with the granddaughter of a train driver meeting the granddaughter of a survivor.

I was further taken with the statement of another, that if we listen to witnesses, we become witnesses ourselves. I am glad I was taken to visit. It has made an impression on me that I will never forget. Second-hand it may be, but I have become a witness, and like today I will pass that witness statement on.

That’s why Auschwitz Birkenau must remain, the stain that it is. We must remember. It did happen, it can happen, it has happened again.