Why I am sharing my story as a victim of child sex abuse - Emily Victoria

Abuse thrives in silence. It hides in the cracks of our communities, masquerades as normalcy, and traps its victims in fear and isolation. As someone who experienced the unimaginable - the sexual abuse perpetrated by my own father during my childhood - I have come to understand the vital importance of breaking this silence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing my story is not an act of catharsis; it is a call to action. By raising awareness, I hope to protect other children and families from enduring what I did.

Last week, I had the privilege of speaking at an event that embodied this mission. Hosted at Channel 4’s national headquarters in Leeds, the event was a collaboration between the NSPCC, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the broadcaster itself. It was designed to sustain critical conversations about abuse prevention, survivor support and the systemic changes needed to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was joined by an inspiring panel that included the West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, OBE, the NSPCC’s Assistant Director for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber Debra Radford, and Hollyoaks Executive Producer Hannah Cheers. Together, we sought to spark dialogue and inspire action.

Emily Victoria is a child sexual abuse survivor.

This event was not just a meeting of minds; it was a rallying cry. It is a horrifying reality that around half a million children in England and Wales will experience some form of sexual abuse each year, so it is vital that professionals from across West Yorkshire could come together to discuss how we, as a community, can better safeguard children and young people from sexual abuse at a local level.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin emphasised the need to amplify these conversations and integrate them into the broader safety strategies for women and girls. Her leadership, alongside the NSPCC’s decades of expertise and Channel 4’s ability to bring pressing social issues to the forefront, underscored the collaborative effort required to effect real change.

Sharing my journey at this event was deeply personal but profoundly necessary. Abuse often isolates its victims, creating a sense of shame and powerlessness that can persist for years. By speaking out, I aim to show others that it is possible to break free and use your voice to inspire change. But my story is just one of many. Every survivor’s voice adds to the chorus calling for systemic reform, better support services, and a cultural shift that prioritises safeguarding children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel discussion delved into these themes with urgency and depth. For the NSPCC, Debra was able to highlight the vital role her organisation plays in supporting children and families. Last year, NSPCC local campaigns engaged with over 5,000 professionals, adults and children in West Yorkshire, and more than 68,000 children in primary schools across the region took part in the charity’s Speak out, Stay safe programme to empower them to speak to a safe, trusted adult when they feel something is not right.

The charity’s Childline service – which has a team here in Leeds – delivered almost 200,000 counselling sessions to young people, including an estimated 7,100 in West Yorkshire, meaning the NSPCC’s work is an essential lifeline for those in need. Alison Lowe’s remarks, as both a survivor and a policymaker, were a powerful reminder of the importance of survivor-led advocacy. Her commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and providing recovery support is a model for leaders everywhere.

Media representation also plays a critical role in shaping public awareness. Hannah Cheers spoke about how Hollyoaks addresses sensitive topics like grooming and abuse, to keep these issues in the public consciousness and educate their audience.

By partnering with organisations like the NSPCC, the show prioritises creating narratives that are handled with care. Isabelle Smith, who plays Frankie in Hollyoaks, attended the event, reinforcing the connection between storytelling and real-world change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event marked a step forward, but it cannot be the final destination. The conversations we started in Leeds must continue in boardrooms, schools, homes, and government offices. We need sustained collaboration between policymakers, community organisations, and media outlets to create an environment where safeguarding is not an afterthought but a fundamental priority.

Every child deserves to grow up in safety and with the confidence that support is available if they need it.

As I reflect on the event, I am filled with hope and determination.

Change requires more than words; it demands action, accountability and an unwavering commitment to protecting the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To those reading this, I urge you to join this fight. Learn about the NSPCC’s services. Advocate for better policies in your communities. And most importantly, listen to and believe those with lived experience.