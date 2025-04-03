Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus services are unreliable and infrequent. This is holding people back and hampering our region’s economic growth. It makes getting to work and education harder and limits access to our vast and beautiful landscapes for both residents and tourists.

Repairing our bus services won't be quick, and it won't be easy, but I am determined that we will start to build a bus service that works for passengers.

The Labour Government has made that task easier by introducing the Bus Services Bill, which will streamline the path towards franchising. This will help us build a plan that works for our region's urban areas, rural communities and up and down the coast.

David Skaith is the Mayor for York and North Yorkshire. PIC: Gavin Priestley

I've started as I mean to go on by bringing together the under-19 £1 bus fare, so young people can travel across York and North Yorkshire for one fare. I also know how important bus services are for rural communities, particularly the most isolated villages in our national parks. That is why I've invested in Moorsbus and Dalesbus to secure their future and improve their offer.

As we go on the journey towards improved services, I won’t be doing this in isolation as public transport needs to be just that, public. That’s why I have spent a day talking to passengers and young people about what they want to see improved. I've called the bus operators together to discuss how we can start to make changes to our services and improve connectivity and ticketing.

Your views will be essential, so as we bring together the Local Transport Plans from the City of York and North Yorkshire, we will be asking what you think. And, as we forge a path towards franchising, we'll be undertaking the largest public consultation in our region to get as many of your views as possible.

Over the next year, I will be investing £95m into transport and highways, supporting our existing bus services as we build a plan to improve them. With the additional £16m from the Labour Government, we're also able to fix more of our roads. Buses are not the only element of public transport I want to improve. I’m still working with TransPennine to push for half-hourly trains between York and Scarborough. I want to promote active travel by making our streets safer for walking, cycling and wheeling and my plans to appoint an Active Travel Commissioner will only accelerate this. I am also calling for changes to how governments fund infrastructure projects, by reforming the Green Book, to make the case stronger for dualling the A64, A66 and York Outer Ring Road.

I know a lot of people travel in and out of our region for work and education. To make sure this can happen seamlessly, my neighbouring mayors and I need to work together. And we have been doing just that.

The recent White Rose Agreement sets out specific goals for how we will achieve a connected Yorkshire through rail connectivity and cross-border bus services. Between this, and investment into York and North Yorkshire buses, we will be able to move around our region on accessible, convenient and affordable public transport.