Why I don’t know how long I will be posting Christmas cards - Carl Les

I am getting prepared earlier than ever before in the hope that an early posting will mean they arrive in time. I use an image that means something to me.

Once or twice to the Council (County Hall at night in the snow, a gritter on a road high in the Upper Dales). Another time the new Council (a map showing the amalgamation of all the previous councils with the legend from the United States of America – E Pluribus Unum, From Many One).

Another the County (Ripon Minster, the County`s only Cathedral). Or my division that I have served for 25 years (St Anne`s, Catterick village church, Easby Abbey, Catterick Great Bridge, the crossing point of the River Swale from Roman times). Or my working life alongside the A1, The Great North Road, still England’s premier highway in my opinion.

Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire Council. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Once I did a cartoon of ‘Driving home for Christmas’ along the new motorway, south of Catterick, north of Leeming Bar.

In all these endeavours I have been assisted greatly by a North Yorkshire talent, Richard Jemison from near Northallerton, an excellent photographer although I call him a ‘snapper’.

I don’t know if he finds the term as amusing as I do! A judicious user of the photoshop software that once had me on a visit to Hawes Community Office around election time with a paper bag with eyeholes on my head to avoid any pre-election publicity rules, and another time on a formal line-up shot with my tie reaching to the ground. Even Trump doesn’t go that far.

To catch some genuine snowy scenes I commissioned him last winter to get some shots when there was a decent fall of snow. In particular I wanted some views both of the village we live in now, a few miles south of Leeming Bar but especially Leeming Village where our family business started and where I lived for the first 12 years of my life. This he did in February, particularly of the church of St John the Baptist.

Knowing this only from my formative days, and attending Sunday School there, I visited last Sunday and picked up a pamphlet celebrating its 600 year history to add to what I had learnt from Wikipedia.

Originally only a chapel of ease, the first place of worship was built in 1424 with a donation from a grateful traveller who had fallen ill, was cared for by the villagers, and survived. Perhaps the first act of hospitality that the village became famous for in later years.

In later life it became a church proper, with the first baptism recorded on March 3, 1823. It was a timber construction with a thatched roof, which was in very poor condition until in 1724 “it is now repaired and slated at ye expense of ye present vicar”. If only the clergy today had such disposable income.

In 1817 it was assessed by governors acting on behalf of the Church and found to be holding “a Church Service with Sermon every Sunday in the six months in summer, and alternative Sundays during the remainder of the year”.

A familiar pattern of peripatetic worship that many benefices are following two centuries or more later.

By 1838 it was declared to “be in a ruinous condition, and dangerous for the inhabitants to assemble therein”. Whereupon it was decided to pull it down and to build a new and enlarged Church on practically the same site.

This was done at a cost of £674, raised entirely by local subscription. If only all parishes were as wealthy and able to be so giving today.

In 1910 the bell tower was added, and in 1921 Exelby was annexed to the parish of Leeming Bar and thus St John’s became the parish church for Leeming, Newton, Londonderry and Exelby.

A war memorial was erected in 1921 for those who died in the 1914-18 war. In 1940 Royal Air Force Leeming opened, and after being home to some RAF squadrons, in 1942 it became the base for 5 Canadian bomber squadrons, with the evocative names of Bison, Goose, Moose, Lion and Vancouver.

A memorial to their service was erected in 1993, and a Commonwealth War Graves plot contains the remains of a number of airmen, including some from later years.

A lot of this information was gleaned from the internet and the paper pamphlet from my Sunday School setting.

This took some time and some intuitive false starts. Having had a quick training session last week I had my first opportunity to use AI as well, and I am impressed with the quality and depth of information that is churned out almost at the drop of a hat.

A trip down memory lane, and this year`s Christmas card sorted.