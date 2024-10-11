Why I give thanks to the brave knights of almost a thousand years ago - Bill Carmichael

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its crowning glory is undoubtedly the cathedral of Notre Dame which can be seen for miles around, and which is considered a fine example of early gothic architecture, constructed in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries.

But in an alleyway in the shadow of the great cathedral there is a much more modest structure that contains an equally fascinating history.

It is a small octagonal chapel, built in around 1140, and one clue to its origins is that it was designed to be a replica of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Bill Carmichael pictured in August 2022. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Another clue is the name of the narrow street on which it stands - the Ruelle des Templiers.

This was once the regional headquarters, or Commandery, of the Knights Templars, one of the most powerful and influential military, religious and political organisations in Mediaeval Europe and the Middle East.

After the capture of Jerusalem by Christian forces during the First Crusade in 1099, many people in Europe wanted to go on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to worship at the site of Christ’s crucifixion.

But although Jerusalem was under secure Christian control, much of the surrounding lands, known as the Outremer, was not, and many pilgrims making their way from the coastline at Jaffa towards Jerusalem were robbed and massacred, sometimes in their hundreds.

So in 1119 a French nobleman, Hugh de Payns, proposed setting up a military order with the specific aim of protecting pilgrims in the Holy Land, and the Order of the Poor Fellow Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, more commonly known by the shorter title, the Knights Templars, was born.

With the enthusiastic support of popes and kings, and donations of land, property and cash, the Knights Templars quickly became a formidable military force that grew in membership and power.

Its headquarters were on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, supposedly on the site of King Solomon’s Temple, and it had about 1,000 regional Commanderies throughout Europe and the Middle East.

At one point the order had around 20,000 members, although only about 10% actually did any fighting, with the rest involved in finance and administration.

Knights were required to take oaths of poverty, chastity and obedience, and slept in communal dormitories, eating simple meals together, and they were forbidden to gamble, swear or get drunk, dedicating their lives to Christ and the protection of pilgrims.

The Knights were exempt from all local laws and taxes, and could move across borders freely, subject only to the authority of the pope.

They have been called one of the first “multinational corporations” and conducted an early form of banking. People wanting to go on a Pilgrimage, or any other journey, could deposit their money and valuables at one of the Knights Templar commanderies and receive a document in return detailing the value of the goods they had handed over.

Once they reached their destination they could present the document at another commandery and receive goods equal to the value they had originally handed over, a bit like a modern day cash card.

The idea was that you were less likely to be robbed on the road because no one other than the owner could “cash in” the document. The Knights Templars could also efficiently collect, store and transport valuables right across Europe and the Middle East.

Of course, as with any powerful and rich organisation, there were jealousies and rivalries, not least with another great military religious order, the Knights Hospitallers of St John.

The Knights Templars were accused of blasphemy and heresy during their secret initiation rites, and there were wild rumours that they worshipped a cat and practised homosexuality.

Eventually, on Friday, October 13, 1307, the French King Phillip lV, who was heavily indebted to the order, commanded the arrest of every knight in France and the seizure of their property. Knights were tortured into confessions and many were then burned at the stake. The King then pressured Pope Clement to dissolve the order, and after almost 200 years of power and influence the Knights Templar were no more.