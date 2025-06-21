Why I support Kim Leadbeater’s bill on assisted dying - Paula Sherriff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst my Nan - my Dad’s Mum - died quite suddenly, both my Grandads and my maternal Gran died long, painful deaths. Both of my Pappy’s (Grandads) succumbed to cancer. My Gran had an awful neurodegenerative disease, progressive supra nuclear palsy, and slowly lost her faculties, one by one. Her balance, her speech, her eyesight, her ability to swallow.

She loved books and I know it was particularly difficult for her when she lost the ability to read, which brought her so much enjoyment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hard to imagine a more undignified and protracted death. She had no quality of life whatsoever and finally died from pneumonia. Whilst writing this article my Mum reminded me that as a consequence of the suffering having become so great, Gran once saved up her tablets, we can only imagine in an attempt to take her own life.

Kim Leadbeater joins supporters in Parliament Square in London after a vote in parliament for her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I remember feeling so conflicted; of course I wanted them to live forever but I felt so pained at their obvious suffering that I desperately wished that their torture would end and that there was some sort of mechanism available to achieve this.

So it was largely with them in mind, that when an assisted dying bill was brought to parliament in 2015, I voted in favour.

As the MP for Dewsbury, I was privileged to meet with an early advocate for reform, Geoffrey Whaley, and his family shortly before he embarked upon his final journey to Dignitas in Switzerland. I recall asking Geoff about how much it would cost and I was, and remain really concerned that this option is largely only available to those who can afford the not insignificant sum involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average cost of travelling for an assisted death is £15,000 and only three out of ten could afford this. It’s crucial that affordability should not be a barrier in choice at the end of a person’s life.

As a cancer patient myself, I’ve had cause to consider my own mortality, perhaps more than most. I know that if that time comes I would unequivocally want the option of ending my life with the ability to die with dignity, without having to travel to another country.

Moreover, it would horrify me to think that my family or close friends would find themselves under criminal investigation, just because they had supported me in choosing to die before my quality of life deteriorated irreversibly.

It is perfectly natural to have concerns about safeguards and risks and it is right that this bill has been subject to intense scrutiny, but I genuinely feel satisfied that this bill has addressed these and implemented protections and checks where necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also appropriate that this bill remains narrow in scope, with enhanced safeguards installed to strengthen the bill as it has progressed through Parliament. Of course, assisted dying is not for everyone and this issue is absolutely not a zero sum game, therefore I sincerely hope that adequate government funding is allocated to pursue advances and research into palliative care so that people do not have to die in pain.

Not only for my grandparents, Mary, Jack and Mieczyslaw, but for all those who seek the comfort of a ‘good death’ I desperately hope this bill is passed. I believe that everybody has the right to die in dignity.