Why I went on a digital detox over the Christmas holidays - Daxa Patel

I have long felt that our society's instant access to content can suck us into a bleak mindset. But much like any gadget, we have the choice to decide what impacts our minds and what we say yes to. This was my first TV-free Christmas, skipping the traditional viewing of the Monarch’s speech.

While some consider WhatsApp a necessary evil for its free, casual communication, I argue that instant messaging, often plagued with careless abbreviations, lacks emotional depth and respect. My views are rooted in an era when thank you notes were handwritten, even as the cost of postage rises.

The digital age does not need to erode the meaningful connection that respectful communication embodies. And if it is to be impactful, then effort is needed in all forms of communication rather than a hasty short message devoid of feelings.

After publicly committing to my digital holiday, the challenge was staying true to my word. I devised a strategy to overcome habitual tendencies, like instinctively reaching for my phone or mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, captivated by German Shepherd dog videos while my actual dog, Oscar, waited for my attention. Such behaviour is exhausting, mentally draining, and ironically, disobedient to the self-care I preach. Plus, I am certain my dog thought I was being unfaithful to him by ignoring his magnificent presence.

For 21 days, I abstained from television and even cancelled my Sky and Netflix subscriptions. I did not miss the recycled films on BBC one bit. Instead, I found sanctuary in reading - an old hobby reignited by a friend’s gift, a captivating fiction novel. It has been years since I finished a book, and devouring this one in days was immensely satisfying.

Without access to news or social media apps, I felt liberated, as if on holiday at home. My evenings regained their calm, characterised by restful sleep, uninterrupted by glowing screens. Mornings were now for journaling and yoga — invigorating practices I had neglected. Oscar and I enjoyed longer walks, savouring these moments of pure presence.

This digital cleanse is a powerful tool for anyone nearing burnout or overwhelmed by time's elusive nature. We all have the same 24 hours, but how we spend them defines our balance. Reclaiming your time means eliminating activities that drain energy and cloud joy. Despite the world’s turmoil, positivity exists if we choose to reject perpetual negativity.

After 21 days, when I finally tuned into BBC Radio 4 news, I realised I had missed nothing monumental. This detox restored my joy for evening reading and intentional podcast listening for growth, steering clear of distressing news. I read three full books, absorbed fifteen business-enhancing courses, and enjoyed quality time with Oscar, all while eating in peaceful silence like a monk in a sanctuary. WhatsApp now occupies merely a three-minute weekly slot, reserved for meaningful exchanges.

Embracing this digital reprieve has centred my focus, increased my energy, and brought tranquillity. Prioritising self-care ensures my best self emerges, positively influencing all aspects of life. If you are tempted to try a digital detox, I assure you, it is life-enhancing. Give it a shot, and you will not look back.

The trouble with habits is a bit like when we first learnt to drive, we were taught mirror, signal and manoeuvre, but as years went on, we now drive in autopilot and sometimes this means we forget the good practices, and take on not so great habits.

Not losing ourselves to habits that do not enrich our lives means we are being respectful to ourselves and those around us.

The trouble with our fast-paced world is that it is easy to succumb to habits that offer immediate gratification yet little real fulfilment. The key is to be intentional about how we spend our time and focus on activities that nourish the soul and build meaningful connections.

Developing good habits requires intentionality and self-awareness. Begin by auditing your current daily routine and identifying activities that feel draining.

Replace these with practices that energise and enhance your life, like reading, taking walks in nature, engaging in meaningful conversations, or dedicating time to hobbies.

To conclude, "You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems." James Clear, author of Atomic Habits.

Creating a supportive environment that encourages healthy habits is paramount to living a balanced life.