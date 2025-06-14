Why I'm feeling uplifted by Spending Review and prospects for railway investment in Yorkshire: David Blunkett

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the decision has clearly been taken to get some of the big ticket numbers out into the ether much earlier. That is why this week we’ve seen the announcement divvying up the amount of funding for government departments, local government, the NHS and education in what is known as the Spending Review.

Separately, dealing with investment capital has been the grinding process of the 10-year Infrastructure Plan. They have one thing in common: they are restrained by the government’s own fiscal rules; overreliance on the judgement of the Office for Budget Responsibility and, until now, a lack of creativity in the Treasury.

Orthodoxy and innovation rarely go hand in hand, and over the last century, His Majesty’s Treasury has shown a persistent reluctance to learn from the past and think for the future.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves

However, it is fair to applaud that the government – with all the challenges they face – have at last got out some really good news before the anniversary of their election.

Whilst I have been critical of the early period of Keir Starmer’s premiership, the success of the UK on the international scene; the trade deals, the handling of Donald Trump; the close relationship with the French and now the Germans; and our role in the defence of our country, Ukraine and our NATO partners, has been impressive.

Raising confidence, lifting Britain’s reputation and providing the momentum for doing the same on domestic issues that are so close to people’s hearts must now take centre stage.

We already knew that when it came to day-to-day spending, the big winner was the NHS. It had to be, given the perilous state of this crucial service, and not only the need to reform and modernise, but also to contribute to boosting economic activity by getting people back into work and keeping them there.

On investment capital, Angela Rayner secured a commitment to the investment needed to build hundreds of thousands of homes – where public and private money go hand in hand.

But I’ve been looking out for areas in which I’ve had a long-standing interest. The much maligned and often forgotten role of local government in the lives of those who can’t buy their way out of austerity.

Whilst we await a more detailed announcement, expected next week, on infrastructure in Yorkshire on rail investment the signs are promising.

The vital role of education and skills in creating not just a more equal society, but a socially functioning and sustainable economy for the future.

A pity, therefore, that it has taken the government almost a year to fully launch the Board of Skills England, the overarching body evaluating, analysing and projecting the skills needs of the country, sector by sector and region by region. The renamed Apprenticeship Levy, now known as the Growth and Skills Levy, raises over £3 billion for investment which should complement the resource already being applied by businesses themselves.

However, with 20 million fewer learning days than 15 years ago funded by industry and commerce, the failure of the Treasury to fully grasp the enormity of the challenge is disappointing.

Therefore it is with some relief that the Chancellor promised £1.2 billion per year by the end of the spending review period for investment in training and upskilling of our young people.

However, it is to be hoped that this relieves the pressure of the clampdown by the Home Office in respect of those who would otherwise come from Europe and across the world to fill the vacancies where a skills shortage, or a motivational lack of get up and go, leaves the UK struggling to deliver on some of the most basic elements of the economy and public services.

This includes the projected substantial increase in defence spending which can only be delivered successfully if we can build the skills needed in a timely fashion.

I hope that by combining all sources of investment, including pension funds and drawing down on the proposed European rearmament bank, we can do even more in the years ahead.

But we can rejoice already in the announcements made on June 4 for investment in stage one of the Yorkshire plan for tram and rail.

In total, around £4 billion will be invested in the long-awaited West Yorkshire transit system, connecting Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield, and Halifax, starting with a direct connection between Leeds and Bradford.

In addition, Sheffield and South Yorkshire will have the existing Supertram completely upgraded with much needed investment in track, trams and in the extension to Rotherham.

This newspaper deserves great credit for being a consistent advocate and voice for Yorkshire in fighting for a much more equitable share of public investment in Yorkshire’s essential services.

All in all, June has been a much more uplifting and politically welcome time for those of us who want to see good intentions turned into dynamic action to get Britain working, and to use the talent and innovation of business, mayoral and local government, and individuals to bring about transformation.