Why is Labour still obsessed with taking on hunting 20 years on from the Hunting Act? - Polly Portwin

While this anniversary may not be one of celebration, it is an important opportunity to reflect on the remarkable strength and adaptability of the hunting community, which has managed to find ways to operate, in spite of this illogical and illiberal piece of legislation.

The process leading to the passing of the Hunting Act was long, complex and politically charged. It involved government inquiries, parliamentary hearings, private members’ bills, and over 700 hours of debate in Parliament. The government’s own inquiry – the Burn’s Report – found no evidence to suggest that hunting with a pack of hounds was any less humane than alternative methods of wildlife management, yet drastic measures were taken to push this law through back in 2004.

Despite all this effort, the Act has failed to achieve its primary objective: improving animal welfare. It also failed to achieve the goal set out by its supporters which was to eradicate hunts from the countryside. Instead, hunts have adapted to operate within the confines of the law, with trail hunting – which involves dragging a scented rag across the countryside for the hounds to follow – taking place on more than 10,000 days each season.

Riders and hounds during the Tedworth Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The legislation, as ludicrous and illogical it may be, however, is working and is enforceable. There have been more convictions under the Hunting Act since it came into force than there have been under any other animal welfare legislation during that time, mostly relating to hare poaching, so the law is clearly enforceable. Yet, with another Labour government in power, it is back on the political agenda as a result of a manifesto commitment to “ban trail hunting”.

You would like to think Labour would consider what has happened in the past and not look to reignite this toxic debate. Tony Blair’s government pursued a hunting ban after an animal rights group donated a mere £1m to the Labour Party. In his memoirs published in 2010, the former prime minster then wrote that the Hunting Act was “one of the domestic legislative measures I most regret”. New Labour’s ‘Prince of Darkness’, Lord Mandelson, has spoken more recently about the subject too, warning Labour that it will not be heard if they “pick a fight with the people who live in rural areas…on things which are part of their everyday life, things that they love doing”.

Polling conducted by the Countryside Alliance has consistently shown that hunting is far from being a priority issue for voters, yet Labour appears to remain obsessed with it.

Ahead of the 2024 Boxing Day meets – which saw strong support for Yorkshire packs - ORB conducted opinion polling about public attitudes towards the Labour government’s rural policies and towards hunting. Out of 6,049 unprompted replies on respondents’ top three priorities for government action, there was only one mention of hunting. Aside from the NHS, education and climate change, issues like HS2, solar farms, and other local issues were viewed as far more pressing than hunting.

We are now faced with a government that has committed to a manifesto promise to “ban trail hunting”. This poses significant risks to the future of hunts across Yorkshire, the livelihoods of the staff employed by those hunts, and the communities that depend on them. While the prospect of further restrictions is concerning, the Alliance remains resolute in its position: new legislation targeting trail hunting is unjustified, unnecessary, and contradicts the position taken by the previous Labour government when the Act was passed.

The Countryside Alliance has urged Labour to drop its ‘obsession’ with hunting, arguing that it is not a priority for the country and warning that the party faces sacrificing its goodwill in its new rural seats. The latest fallout over the farm tax has caused significant damage already, so another fight over hunting would only deepen the divide between the party and its voters. With rural Britain already feeling under siege, the last thing we need is more legislation that fails to address the real concerns of the countryside. Instead, Labour must focus on rebuilding trust with rural voters and ensure that policies reflect the true priorities of the public, not political agendas driven by minority interest groups.

We are, however, living in different times to 20 years ago so it is imperative that hunting activities remain relevant and acceptable to the voting public. The entire hunting community – across Yorkshire and beyond – has to ensure that the public, the media, the police, and politicians understand that there is no need to legislate further. By continuing to demonstrate that trail hunting is a legitimate and well-regulated activity, hunts can protect their heritage and safeguard packs of hounds to ensure that future generations can experience the thrill of following those wonderful hounds across the Yorkshire countryside.